Cold Chain RFID Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain RFID in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cold Chain RFID Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cold Chain RFID market was valued at 1588.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4434 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cold Chain RFID include Alien Technology, Checkpoint Systems Inc, Impinj Inc, Nedap N.V, RFID4U (eSmart Source, Inc.), Invengo Technology BV, GAO RFID Inc, Avery Dennison Corporation and Sato Holdings Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cold Chain RFID companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Chain RFID Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cold Chain RFID Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Product
Sensors
RFID Tag
RFID Reader
by Technology
Passive RFID
Active RFID
Global Cold Chain RFID Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cold Chain RFID Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceutical&Biomedical
Others
Global Cold Chain RFID Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cold Chain RFID Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cold Chain RFID revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cold Chain RFID revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alien Technology
Checkpoint Systems Inc
Impinj Inc
Nedap N.V
RFID4U (eSmart Source, Inc.)
Invengo Technology BV
GAO RFID Inc
Avery Dennison Corporation
Sato Holdings Corporation
Maka RFID
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Chain RFID Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold Chain RFID Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold Chain RFID Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold Chain RFID Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cold Chain RFID Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold Chain RFID Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold Chain RFID Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold Chain RFID Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain RFID Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cold Chain RFID Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain RFID Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Chain RFID Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain RFID Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cold Chain RFID Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
