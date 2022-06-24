Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conveyor & Conveying Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Conveyor & Conveying Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plate Chain Assembly Line Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conveyor & Conveying Equipment include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Fenner Group Holdings, Fives Group, Flexlink, Intelligrated, Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Group and Kion Group AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conveyor & Conveying Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plate Chain Assembly Line

Plugin Pipeline

Differential Chain Assembly Line

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Engineering Machinery

Retail

Chemical Industry

Pesticide

Mining

Building

Others

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co.

Fenner Group Holdings

Fives Group

Flexlink

Intelligrated

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex Group

Kion Group AG

KUKA AG

Mecalux S.A.

Murata Machinery

Phoenix Conveyor Belt Systems

Siemens AG

SSI Schaefer Group

Taikisha Global

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Emerson

Viastore Systems

Dematic Group

Bosch Rexroth

Caterpillar

Vanderlande

Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems

Swisslog

Hytrol

Buhler Group

Shuttleworth

Eisenmann

Dorner Conveyors

Interroll

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Compani

