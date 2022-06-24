Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conveyor & Conveying Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Conveyor & Conveying Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plate Chain Assembly Line Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conveyor & Conveying Equipment include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Fenner Group Holdings, Fives Group, Flexlink, Intelligrated, Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Group and Kion Group AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Conveyor & Conveying Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plate Chain Assembly Line
Plugin Pipeline
Differential Chain Assembly Line
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Engineering Machinery
Retail
Chemical Industry
Pesticide
Mining
Building
Others
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Conveyor & Conveying Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beumer Group
Daifuku Co.
Fenner Group Holdings
Fives Group
Flexlink
Intelligrated
Jungheinrich AG
Kardex Group
Kion Group AG
KUKA AG
Mecalux S.A.
Murata Machinery
Phoenix Conveyor Belt Systems
Siemens AG
SSI Schaefer Group
Taikisha Global
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Emerson
Viastore Systems
Dematic Group
Bosch Rexroth
Caterpillar
Vanderlande
Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems
Swisslog
Hytrol
Buhler Group
Shuttleworth
Eisenmann
Dorner Conveyors
Interroll
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conveyor & Conveying Equipment Compani
