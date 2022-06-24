Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Half Face Mask Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) include Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Scott Safety, Avon Protection Systems, Miller Electric and Bullard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Half Face Mask Type
Full Face Mask Type
Helmets Type
Visor Hoods Type
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Automobile
Energy and Electricity
Others
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell International, Inc.
3M Company
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
Scott Safety
Avon Protection Systems
Miller Electric
Bullard
ILC Dover
Lincoln
Sundstrom Safety AB
Allegro Industries
ESAB
Optrel AG
Bio-Medical Devices International, Inc.
Helmet Integrated Systems Ltd.
Tecmen
OTOS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
