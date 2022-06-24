Air Cargo Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Cargo in Global, including the following market information:

Global Air Cargo Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Cargo market was valued at 84960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 110510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Mail Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Cargo include China Airlines Cargo, FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, Cathay Pacific Cargo, DHL Aviation, Korean Air Caro, Cargolux, Lufthansa Cargo and Singapore Airlines Cargo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Cargo companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Cargo Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Cargo Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Cargo Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Third Party Logistics

Global Air Cargo Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Air Cargo Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Cargo revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Cargo revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Airlines Cargo

FedEx Express

UPS Airlines

Cathay Pacific Cargo

DHL Aviation

Korean Air Caro

Cargolux

Lufthansa Cargo

Singapore Airlines Cargo

Emirates SkyCargo

Air Freight and Air Mail

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Cargo Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Cargo Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Cargo Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Cargo Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Cargo Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Cargo Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Cargo Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Cargo Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Cargo Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Air Cargo Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Cargo Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Air Cargo Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Air Mail

4.1.3 Air Freight

4.2 By Type – Global Air Cargo Revenue & Fo

