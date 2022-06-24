Air Cargo Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Cargo in Global, including the following market information:
Global Air Cargo Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Cargo market was valued at 84960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 110510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air Mail Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Cargo include China Airlines Cargo, FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, Cathay Pacific Cargo, DHL Aviation, Korean Air Caro, Cargolux, Lufthansa Cargo and Singapore Airlines Cargo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Cargo companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Cargo Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air Cargo Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Air Mail
Air Freight
Global Air Cargo Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air Cargo Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Third Party Logistics
Global Air Cargo Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Air Cargo Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Cargo revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Cargo revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
China Airlines Cargo
FedEx Express
UPS Airlines
Cathay Pacific Cargo
DHL Aviation
Korean Air Caro
Cargolux
Lufthansa Cargo
Singapore Airlines Cargo
Emirates SkyCargo
Air Freight and Air Mail
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Cargo Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Cargo Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Cargo Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Cargo Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Cargo Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Cargo Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Cargo Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Cargo Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Cargo Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Air Cargo Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Cargo Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Air Cargo Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Air Mail
4.1.3 Air Freight
4.2 By Type – Global Air Cargo Revenue & Fo
