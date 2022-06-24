Myasthenia Gravis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Myasthenia Gravis in Global, including the following market information:

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Myasthenia Gravis market was valued at 1219.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2369.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drug Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Myasthenia Gravis include Takeda, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, CSL Behring, Grifols, Alexion Pharmaceutical, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Novartis and Bausch Health and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Myasthenia Gravis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drug Treatment

Rapid Immunotherapies

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Myasthenia Gravis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Myasthenia Gravis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Takeda

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

CSL Behring

Grifols

Alexion Pharmaceutical

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International

Novartis

Bausch Health

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Myasthenia Gravis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Myasthenia Gravis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Myasthenia Gravis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Myasthenia Gravis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Myasthenia Gravis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Myasthenia Gravis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Myasthenia Gravis Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Myasthenia Gravis Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Myasthenia Gravis Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Myasthenia Gravis Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Size Markets,

