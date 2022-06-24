Myasthenia Gravis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Myasthenia Gravis in Global, including the following market information:
Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Myasthenia Gravis market was valued at 1219.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2369.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drug Treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Myasthenia Gravis include Takeda, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, CSL Behring, Grifols, Alexion Pharmaceutical, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Novartis and Bausch Health and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Myasthenia Gravis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Drug Treatment
Rapid Immunotherapies
Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Myasthenia Gravis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Myasthenia Gravis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Takeda
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
CSL Behring
Grifols
Alexion Pharmaceutical
Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Baxter International
Novartis
Bausch Health
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
