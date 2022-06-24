Learning Analytic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Learning Analytic in Global, including the following market information:
Global Learning Analytic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Learning Analytic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Content Analytics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Learning Analytic include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Desire2Learn Inc., Moodlerooms Inc., Saba Software Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Blackboard Inc. and Pearson PLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Learning Analytic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Learning Analytic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Learning Analytic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Content Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Discourse Analytics
Adaptive Learning Analytics
Social Media Analytics
Analytics Dashboard
Others
Global Learning Analytic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Learning Analytic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Businesses
Global Learning Analytic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Learning Analytic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Learning Analytic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Learning Analytic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute Inc.
Desire2Learn Inc.
Moodlerooms Inc.
Saba Software Inc.
Tableau Software Inc.
Blackboard Inc.
Pearson PLC
McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Learning Analytic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Learning Analytic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Learning Analytic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Learning Analytic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Learning Analytic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Learning Analytic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Learning Analytic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Learning Analytic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Learning Analytic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Learning Analytic Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Learning Analytic Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Learning Analytic Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Learning Analytic Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Learning Analytic Market Size Markets,
