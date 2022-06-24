Learning Analytic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Learning Analytic in Global, including the following market information:

Global Learning Analytic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Learning Analytic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content Analytics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Learning Analytic include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Desire2Learn Inc., Moodlerooms Inc., Saba Software Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Blackboard Inc. and Pearson PLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Learning Analytic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Learning Analytic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Learning Analytic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Discourse Analytics

Adaptive Learning Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Analytics Dashboard

Others

Global Learning Analytic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Learning Analytic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Businesses

Global Learning Analytic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Learning Analytic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Learning Analytic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Learning Analytic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Desire2Learn Inc.

Moodlerooms Inc.

Saba Software Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Pearson PLC

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Learning Analytic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Learning Analytic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Learning Analytic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Learning Analytic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Learning Analytic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Learning Analytic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Learning Analytic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Learning Analytic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Learning Analytic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Learning Analytic Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Learning Analytic Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Learning Analytic Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Learning Analytic Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Learning Analytic Market Size Markets,

