Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bottled water testing involves using a multi-barrier approach.Measures in the multi-barrier approach include reverse osmosis, distillation, microfiltration, carbon filtration, ozonation and ultraviolet (UV) technologies.Bottled water testing equipment is used to detect organisms such as e. coli, vibrio cholerae and other pathogens.Tests for bottled water included coliform bacteria, heterotrophic plate count, yeast, mold and pseudomonas.And pH, total dissolved solids, conductivity, turbidity, and residual ozone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bottled Water Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bottled Water Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bottled Water Testing Equipment market was valued at 4948 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6032.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bottled Water Testing Equipment include Agilent, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck, Restek and Accepta and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bottled Water Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

PCR

Immunoassay

Other

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)

Microbiological

Physical

Chemical

Radiological

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agilent

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Shimadzu Corporation

Merck

Restek

Accepta

Lamotte Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Technology

1.3 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bottled Water Testing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bottled Water Testing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bottled Water Testing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottled Water Testing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bottled Water Testing Equ

