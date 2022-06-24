Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bottled water testing involves using a multi-barrier approach.Measures in the multi-barrier approach include reverse osmosis, distillation, microfiltration, carbon filtration, ozonation and ultraviolet (UV) technologies.Bottled water testing equipment is used to detect organisms such as e. coli, vibrio cholerae and other pathogens.Tests for bottled water included coliform bacteria, heterotrophic plate count, yeast, mold and pseudomonas.And pH, total dissolved solids, conductivity, turbidity, and residual ozone.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bottled Water Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bottled Water Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bottled Water Testing Equipment market was valued at 4948 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6032.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bottled Water Testing Equipment include Agilent, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck, Restek and Accepta and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bottled Water Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional
Chromatography
Spectroscopy
PCR
Immunoassay
Other
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)
Microbiological
Physical
Chemical
Radiological
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bottled Water Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agilent
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Waters Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Perkinelmer
Shimadzu Corporation
Merck
Restek
Accepta
Lamotte Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Technology
1.3 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bottled Water Testing Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bottled Water Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bottled Water Testing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bottled Water Testing Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottled Water Testing Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bottled Water Testing Equ
