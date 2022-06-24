Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Sliding Door Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Sliding Door Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Sliding Door Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Protected Sliding Door System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Sliding Door Systems include Manusa, Deutschtec GmbH, Toshi Automatic, TORMAX, Nabco, Avians and Gilgen Door Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Sliding Door Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Protected Sliding Door System

Blast Protected Automatic Sliding Doors

Hermetic Sliding Door Systems

Other

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Other

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Sliding Door Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Sliding Door Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Sliding Door Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Sliding Door Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manusa

Deutschtec GmbH

Toshi Automatic

TORMAX

Nabco

Avians

Gilgen Door Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Sliding Door Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Sliding Door Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Sliding Door Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Sliding Door Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Sliding Door Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Sliding Door Systems Compani

