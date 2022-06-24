Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water and wastewater treatment equipment is a kind of industrial equipment that can effectively treat urban domestic sewage, industrial wastewater and so on, and prevent sewage and pollutants from flowing into water directly, which is of great significance to improve ecological environment, improve urban grade and promote economic development.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market was valued at 5180.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6652.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Media Filtration Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment include Suez Environment SA, Ecolab, DowDuPont, 3M, Xylem, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Pentair, Veolia Environment and Aquatech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Product Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Product Type, 2021 (%)

Media Filtration Equipment

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Dewatering

Others

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Application Fields, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application Fields, 2021 (%)

Municipal

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Energy And Electricity

Medicine

Other

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Suez Environment SA

Ecolab

DowDuPont

3M

Xylem

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Pentair

Veolia Environment

Aquatech

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ide Technologies Ltd

Culligan InternationalCompany

Danaher Corporation

Degremont Sas

Doosan Heavy Industries

Ebara Corporation

SUEZ

Accepta Ltd

Hitachi

Ashland Inc

Kemira Oyj

Palintest Ltd

Va TechWabagLtd

Ion Exchange

Hyflux Ltd

Jiangsu Ruizhi Environmental Protection

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Product Type

1.2.2 Market by Application Fields

1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier

