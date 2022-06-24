Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water and wastewater treatment equipment is a kind of industrial equipment that can effectively treat urban domestic sewage, industrial wastewater and so on, and prevent sewage and pollutants from flowing into water directly, which is of great significance to improve ecological environment, improve urban grade and promote economic development.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market was valued at 5180.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6652.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Media Filtration Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment include Suez Environment SA, Ecolab, DowDuPont, 3M, Xylem, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Pentair, Veolia Environment and Aquatech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Product Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Product Type, 2021 (%)
Media Filtration Equipment
Membrane Filtration Equipment
Biological
Disinfection
Sludge Dewatering
Others
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Application Fields, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application Fields, 2021 (%)
Municipal
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Energy And Electricity
Medicine
Other
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Suez Environment SA
Ecolab
DowDuPont
3M
Xylem
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Pentair
Veolia Environment
Aquatech
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ide Technologies Ltd
Culligan InternationalCompany
Danaher Corporation
Degremont Sas
Doosan Heavy Industries
Ebara Corporation
SUEZ
Accepta Ltd
Hitachi
Ashland Inc
Kemira Oyj
Palintest Ltd
Va TechWabagLtd
Ion Exchange
Hyflux Ltd
Jiangsu Ruizhi Environmental Protection
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Product Type
1.2.2 Market by Application Fields
1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier
