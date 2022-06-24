Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) in global, including the following market information:

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnetic Electric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi Metals, Melexis, NTN-SNR and NXP Semiconductors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnetic Electric Type

Hall Type

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cars

SUV

Pickup Trucks

Commercial Vehicle

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Hitachi Metals

Melexis

NTN-SNR

NXP Semiconductors

WABCO

Lanmec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS

