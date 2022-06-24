Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) in global, including the following market information:
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Magnetic Electric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi Metals, Melexis, NTN-SNR and NXP Semiconductors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Magnetic Electric Type
Hall Type
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cars
SUV
Pickup Trucks
Commercial Vehicle
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
HELLA
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
DENSO CORPORATION
Hitachi Metals
Melexis
NTN-SNR
NXP Semiconductors
WABCO
Lanmec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS Sensor) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wheel Speed Sensor (ABS
