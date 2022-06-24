Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fieldbus Solutions for Process in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fieldbus Solutions for Process market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Profibus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fieldbus Solutions for Process include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Endress+Hauser, Eaton and Flowserve, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fieldbus Solutions for Process companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Profibus
Modbus
DeviceNet
AS-I
SERCOS
Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemical Industry
Power
Medicine
Transportation
National Defense
Aerospace
Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fieldbus Solutions for Process revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fieldbus Solutions for Process revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Emerson Electric
Honeywell
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Endress+Hauser
Eaton
Flowserve
Alstom
Belden
GE
Hitachi
Mitsubishi Electric
NI
Omran
Teledyne
SICK
Smar
Pepperl+Fuchs
Johnson Controls
Metso
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Yokogawa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fieldbus Solutions for Process Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fieldbus Solutions for Process Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fieldbus Solutions for Process Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fieldbus Solutions for Process Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fieldbus Solutions for Process Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fieldbus Solutions for Process Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
