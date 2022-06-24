Plastic Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Components in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastic Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Components include BASF SE, Dow Inc, Ineos Capital Limited, Sabic, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V, Continental, Akzo Nobel N.V., Exxon Mobil Corporation and Evonik Industries AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyamide (PA)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Others

Global Plastic Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BEV

PHEV

HEV

ICE

Others

Global Plastic Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Dow Inc

Ineos Capital Limited

Sabic

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V

Continental

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Plastic Omnium

Magneti Marelli

FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION

Toyoda Gosei

Samvardhana Motherson Group

ElringKlinger AG

Hartford Technologies

Abbott Ball Company

SMB Bearings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Components Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Components Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Components Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Components Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Components Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Components Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Components Market Siz

