Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7164740/global-electronic-discovery-2022-2028-811
The global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market was valued at 14990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Consultation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) include Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Relativity, Recommind (OpenText Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, AccessData Group, ZyLAB and Xerox Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Segment Percentages, by Product Type, 2021 (%)
Consultation
Data Collection and Processing
Analytics
Managed Services
Hosted Review
Others
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market, by Application Fields, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Segment Percentages, by Application Fields, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Legal Institutions
Health Care
Government And Defense
Energy and Utilities
IT & Telecom
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Others
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Symantec
Hewlett-Packard
IBM Corporation
Relativity
Recommind (OpenText Corporation)
Microsoft Corporation
AccessData Group
ZyLAB
Xerox Corporation
Logikcull.com
Guidance Software
Micro Focus International PLC
Exterro
Driven
Nuix Pty Ltd
Veritas Technology LLC
CloudNine
Kroll Ontrack LLC
FTI Consulting
Catalyst Repository Systems
Everlaw
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Product Type
1.2.2 Market by Application Fields
1.3 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Discovery (eDiscov
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027