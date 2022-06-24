Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market was valued at 14990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32870 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consultation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) include Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Relativity, Recommind (OpenText Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, AccessData Group, ZyLAB and Xerox Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Segment Percentages, by Product Type, 2021 (%)

Consultation

Data Collection and Processing

Analytics

Managed Services

Hosted Review

Others

Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market, by Application Fields, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Segment Percentages, by Application Fields, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Legal Institutions

Health Care

Government And Defense

Energy and Utilities

IT & Telecom

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Symantec

Hewlett-Packard

IBM Corporation

Relativity

Recommind (OpenText Corporation)

Microsoft Corporation

AccessData Group

ZyLAB

Xerox Corporation

Logikcull.com

Guidance Software

Micro Focus International PLC

Exterro

Driven

Nuix Pty Ltd

Veritas Technology LLC

CloudNine

Kroll Ontrack LLC

FTI Consulting

Catalyst Repository Systems

Everlaw

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Product Type

1.2.2 Market by Application Fields

1.3 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Discovery (eDiscov

