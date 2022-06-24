Motor Space Heaters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Motor Space Heaters in global, including the following market information:
Global Motor Space Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Motor Space Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Motor Space Heaters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Motor Space Heaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Convective Space Heaters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Motor Space Heaters include ABB, Jenkins, OMEGA Engineering, Siemens, Electro-Flex, Hilkar, BARTEC Group, Simel Products and Ghanacon Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Motor Space Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Motor Space Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Motor Space Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Convective Space Heaters
Radiative Heaters
Global Motor Space Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Motor Space Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Discrete Industry
Process Industry
Global Motor Space Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Motor Space Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Motor Space Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Motor Space Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Motor Space Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Motor Space Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Jenkins
OMEGA Engineering
Siemens
Electro-Flex
Hilkar
BARTEC Group
Simel Products
Ghanacon Products
L&S Electric
Nidec motors
Honeywell
Gulf Electroquip
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motor Space Heaters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Motor Space Heaters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Motor Space Heaters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Motor Space Heaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Motor Space Heaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Motor Space Heaters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motor Space Heaters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Motor Space Heaters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Motor Space Heaters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Motor Space Heaters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Motor Space Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motor Space Heaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Motor Space Heaters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motor Space Heaters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motor Space Heaters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motor Space Heaters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Motor Space H
