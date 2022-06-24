Motor Space Heaters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motor Space Heaters in global, including the following market information:

Global Motor Space Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Motor Space Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Motor Space Heaters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Motor Space Heaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Convective Space Heaters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Motor Space Heaters include ABB, Jenkins, OMEGA Engineering, Siemens, Electro-Flex, Hilkar, BARTEC Group, Simel Products and Ghanacon Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Motor Space Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Motor Space Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motor Space Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Convective Space Heaters

Radiative Heaters

Global Motor Space Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motor Space Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Discrete Industry

Process Industry

Global Motor Space Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motor Space Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Motor Space Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Motor Space Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Motor Space Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Motor Space Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Jenkins

OMEGA Engineering

Siemens

Electro-Flex

Hilkar

BARTEC Group

Simel Products

Ghanacon Products

L&S Electric

Nidec motors

Honeywell

Gulf Electroquip

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motor Space Heaters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Motor Space Heaters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Motor Space Heaters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Motor Space Heaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Motor Space Heaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Motor Space Heaters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motor Space Heaters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Motor Space Heaters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Motor Space Heaters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Motor Space Heaters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Motor Space Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motor Space Heaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Motor Space Heaters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motor Space Heaters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motor Space Heaters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motor Space Heaters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Motor Space H

