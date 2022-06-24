Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper & Paperboard Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Paper & Paperboard Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paper & Paperboard Packaging market was valued at 160790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 192230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paper & Paperboard Packaging include Amcor Limited, Cascades Inc, Clearwater Paper Corporation, DS Smith PLC, International Paper, ITC Limited, Metsa Group, Mondi Group and Packaging Corporation of America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paper & Paperboard Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)

Folding Box Board (FBB)

White Line Chipboard (WLC)

Glassine & Greaseproof Paper

Label Paper

Others

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal & Home Care

Others

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor Limited

Cascades Inc

Clearwater Paper Corporation

DS Smith PLC

International Paper

ITC Limited

Metsa Group

Mondi Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Rocktenn Company

I.Waterman (Box Makers)

Kashi Pack Care

Klingele

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paper & Paperboard Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper & Paperboard Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

