Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper & Paperboard Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Paper & Paperboard Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper & Paperboard Packaging market was valued at 160790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 192230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper & Paperboard Packaging include Amcor Limited, Cascades Inc, Clearwater Paper Corporation, DS Smith PLC, International Paper, ITC Limited, Metsa Group, Mondi Group and Packaging Corporation of America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper & Paperboard Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)
Folding Box Board (FBB)
White Line Chipboard (WLC)
Glassine & Greaseproof Paper
Label Paper
Others
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Healthcare
Personal & Home Care
Others
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Paper & Paperboard Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor Limited
Cascades Inc
Clearwater Paper Corporation
DS Smith PLC
International Paper
ITC Limited
Metsa Group
Mondi Group
Packaging Corporation of America
Rocktenn Company
I.Waterman (Box Makers)
Kashi Pack Care
Klingele
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper & Paperboard Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper & Paperboard Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper & Paperboard Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
