M-Commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
M Commerce is a type of e-commerce that is conducted on mobile devices with the help of telecommunications networks and other wired or wireless networking technologies.By adding functions such as information, entertainment and commerce, m-commerce provides end users with the ability to access the Internet from anywhere, anytime.
This report contains market size and forecasts of M-Commerce in Global, including the following market information:
Global M-Commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global M-Commerce market was valued at 2386190 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6985510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Near Field Communication (NFC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of M-Commerce include Ericsson Inc, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, Mopay Inc, Oxygen8 and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the M-Commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global M-Commerce Market, by Payment, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global M-Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Payment, 2021 (%)
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Premium SMS
Wireless application protocol (WAP)
Direct Carrier Billing
Global M-Commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global M-Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Reservation/Ticket Booking
Bill Payments
Mobile Wallets
Others
Global M-Commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global M-Commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies M-Commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies M-Commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ericsson Inc
PayPal
Visa
MasterCard
IBM
Mopay Inc
Oxygen8
SAP
Amazon
Apple Inc
Gemalto
Staples
Microsoft Corp
ASOS
eBay
Wal-Mart Stores
Zynga
Barnes & Noble
BlackBerry Ltd
Costco Wholesale Corp
Netflix
Office Depot
Target Corp
Rakuten
Sears Holdings Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 M-Commerce Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Payment
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global M-Commerce Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global M-Commerce Overall Market Size
2.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global M-Commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top M-Commerce Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global M-Commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global M-Commerce Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 M-Commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies M-Commerce Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-Commerce Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 M-Commerce Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-Commerce Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Payment – Global M-Commerce Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Near Field Communication (NFC)
4.1.3 Premium SMS
