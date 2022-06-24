M-Commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

M Commerce is a type of e-commerce that is conducted on mobile devices with the help of telecommunications networks and other wired or wireless networking technologies.By adding functions such as information, entertainment and commerce, m-commerce provides end users with the ability to access the Internet from anywhere, anytime.

This report contains market size and forecasts of M-Commerce in Global, including the following market information:

Global M-Commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7164744/global-mcommerce-2022-2028-118

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global M-Commerce market was valued at 2386190 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6985510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Near Field Communication (NFC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of M-Commerce include Ericsson Inc, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, Mopay Inc, Oxygen8 and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the M-Commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global M-Commerce Market, by Payment, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global M-Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Payment, 2021 (%)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless application protocol (WAP)

Direct Carrier Billing

Global M-Commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global M-Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Reservation/Ticket Booking

Bill Payments

Mobile Wallets

Others

Global M-Commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global M-Commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies M-Commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies M-Commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ericsson Inc

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

IBM

Google

Mopay Inc

Oxygen8

SAP

Amazon

Apple Inc

Gemalto

Staples

Microsoft Corp

ASOS

eBay

Wal-Mart Stores

Zynga

Barnes & Noble

BlackBerry Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

Netflix

Office Depot

Target Corp

Rakuten

Sears Holdings Corp

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-mcommerce-2022-2028-118-7164744

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 M-Commerce Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Payment

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global M-Commerce Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global M-Commerce Overall Market Size

2.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global M-Commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top M-Commerce Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global M-Commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global M-Commerce Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 M-Commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies M-Commerce Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-Commerce Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 M-Commerce Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 M-Commerce Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Payment – Global M-Commerce Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Near Field Communication (NFC)

4.1.3 Premium SMS



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-mcommerce-2022-2028-118-7164744

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Mobile Commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile Commerce?M-Commerce? Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

