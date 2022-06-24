Raffia Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Raffia Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Raffia Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Raffia Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Raffia Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Raffia Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Brown Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Raffia Tapes include LyondellBasell, Shenzhen Aimtack Tape Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Longtai New Material Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Hangteng Import And Export Trade Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Rongfa Plastic Products Co., Ltd, Suzhou Enable Adhesive Material Technology Co., Ltd., Huzhou Nanxun Sunjoy Textile Co., Ltd, Luk Plastcon Ltd and Ocean Extrusions. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Raffia Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Raffia Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Raffia Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Brown Type

White Type

Black Type

Green Type

Red Type

Blue Type

Others

Global Raffia Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Raffia Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shipping & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Health Care & Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

General Industrial

Agriculture

Others

Global Raffia Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Raffia Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Raffia Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Raffia Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Raffia Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Raffia Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LyondellBasell

Shenzhen Aimtack Tape Co., Ltd

Jiangxi Longtai New Material Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Hangteng Import And Export Trade Co., Ltd.

Zhenjiang Rongfa Plastic Products Co., Ltd

Suzhou Enable Adhesive Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Huzhou Nanxun Sunjoy Textile Co., Ltd

Luk Plastcon Ltd

Ocean Extrusions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Raffia Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Raffia Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Raffia Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Raffia Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Raffia Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Raffia Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Raffia Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Raffia Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Raffia Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Raffia Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Raffia Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Raffia Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Raffia Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Raffia Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Raffia Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Raffia Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Raffia Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Brown Type

4.1.3 White Type

4.1.4 Blac

