A2P and P2A Messaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A2P messages indicate that application-to-personal information and P2A messages are person-to-application messages. In this ever-changing world of communications technology, both technologies have been adopted for secure, reliable and cost-effective communications. A2P messaging is used for bulk messaging, notification, alerts, and mobile context marketing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of A2P and P2A Messaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global A2P and P2A Messaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interactive Messages Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of A2P and P2A Messaging include MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Tata Communication, AT&T, Twilio and Mahindra Comviva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the A2P and P2A Messaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market, by Services, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Segment Percentages, by Services, 2021 (%)
Interactive Messages
Inquiry and Search Related Services
Voting and Entertainment
Authentication Services
Notifications and Alerts
CRM Services
Promotional and Marketing Services,
Pushed Content Services
Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Media & Entertainment Industry
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Telecom & IT Industry
Others
Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies A2P and P2A Messaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies A2P and P2A Messaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Tata Communication
AT&T
Twilio
Mahindra Comviva
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Services
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top A2P and P2A Messaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global A2P and P2A Messaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 A2P and P2A Messaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies A2P and P2A Messaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 A2P and P2A Messaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 A2P and P2A Messaging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 A2P and P2A Messaging Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1
