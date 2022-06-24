Copper Floor Drain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Floor Drain in global, including the following market information:

Global Copper Floor Drain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copper Floor Drain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Copper Floor Drain companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper Floor Drain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper Floor Drain include Aliaxis Group, Zurn Industries, Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER), ACO, Geberit, McWane, Wedi, KESSEL AG and Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copper Floor Drain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copper Floor Drain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Copper Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains

Spring-type Floor Drain

Suction Stone Floor Drain

Gravity Floor Drain

Others

Global Copper Floor Drain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Copper Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Used

Commercial Used

Municipal Used

Industrial Used

Others

Global Copper Floor Drain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Copper Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copper Floor Drain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copper Floor Drain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copper Floor Drain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Copper Floor Drain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aliaxis Group

Zurn Industries

Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)

ACO

Geberit

McWane

Wedi

KESSEL AG

Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.

Sioux Chief Mfg

HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH

Josam Company

MIFAB, Inc.

Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development

Unidrain A/S

Gridiron SpA

Jomoo

AWI

Caggiati Maurizio

Miro Europe

WeiXing NBM

Ferplast Srl

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Floor Drain Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Copper Floor Drain Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Copper Floor Drain Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Copper Floor Drain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Copper Floor Drain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Copper Floor Drain Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Floor Drain Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Copper Floor Drain Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Copper Floor Drain Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Copper Floor Drain Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Copper Floor Drain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Floor Drain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Floor Drain Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Floor Drain Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Floor Drain Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Floor Drain Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Copper Floor Drain Market Siz

