Silicone Defoamers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Defoamers in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicone Defoamers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicone Defoamers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Silicone Defoamers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicone Defoamers market was valued at 2421.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3049.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid State Silicone Defoamer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicone Defoamers include Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BASF SE, Elkem Silicones, Clariant International AG, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd and Wacker Chemie AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicone Defoamers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicone Defoamers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicone Defoamers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid State Silicone Defoamer

Emulsion Silicone Defoamer

Oiliness Silicone Defoamer

Others

Global Silicone Defoamers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicone Defoamers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metalworking Fluids

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Others

Global Silicone Defoamers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicone Defoamers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicone Defoamers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicone Defoamers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicone Defoamers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silicone Defoamers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

BASF SE

Elkem Silicones

Clariant International AG

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Wacker Chemie AG

Elkay Chemicals Private Limited

K. K. Chempro

Om Tex Chem

Resil Chemicals

Supreme Silicones

Defoamermall

