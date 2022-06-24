Silicone Defoamers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Defoamers in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicone Defoamers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicone Defoamers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Silicone Defoamers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicone Defoamers market was valued at 2421.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3049.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid State Silicone Defoamer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Defoamers include Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BASF SE, Elkem Silicones, Clariant International AG, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd and Wacker Chemie AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicone Defoamers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Defoamers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone Defoamers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid State Silicone Defoamer
Emulsion Silicone Defoamer
Oiliness Silicone Defoamer
Others
Global Silicone Defoamers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone Defoamers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metalworking Fluids
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Water Treatment
Paints and Coatings
Others
Global Silicone Defoamers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone Defoamers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicone Defoamers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicone Defoamers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicone Defoamers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Silicone Defoamers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc
BASF SE
Elkem Silicones
Clariant International AG
Dow
Evonik Industries AG
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
Wacker Chemie AG
Elkay Chemicals Private Limited
K. K. Chempro
Om Tex Chem
Resil Chemicals
Supreme Silicones
Defoamermall
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone Defoamers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone Defoamers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone Defoamers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone Defoamers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone Defoamers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone Defoamers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone Defoamers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone Defoamers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone Defoamers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone Defoamers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone Defoamers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Defoamers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Defoamers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Defoamers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Defoamers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Defoamers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silicone Defoamers Market Siz
