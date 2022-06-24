PC Gaming Mouse Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The game mouse is a mouse designed to meet the needs of the game with higher performance, comfort and user-defined functions.Such a mouse, whether optical, laser, often use better performance of the engine, micro switch and pad, with better ergonomic design and surface treatment, to meet the player's pursuit of the sense of hand, performance, greatly improve operating efficiency, while ensuring a longer service life.In addition to the hardware, a truly qualified game mouse will also be paired with driver software to enable players to customize the game and improve the game operation according to their own needs.Therefore, the cost of both soft and hard game mouse will be much higher than the general mouse, so the retail price will be relatively more expensive.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PC Gaming Mouse in global, including the following market information:
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PC Gaming Mouse companies in 2021 (%)
The global PC Gaming Mouse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PC Gaming Mouse include Razer, Corsair, A4TECH, Logitech, RAPOO, Genius(KYE Systems Corp), SteelSeries, MADCATZ and Roccat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PC Gaming Mouse manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Control
Wireless Mouse
Wire Mouse
By Game Type
FPS Mouse
RTS Mouse
MMO Mouse
HE Mouse
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market, by Applications Scenarios, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Segment Percentages, by Applications Scenarios, 2021 (%)
Private Used
Game Competion
Internet Cafes
Others
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PC Gaming Mouse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PC Gaming Mouse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PC Gaming Mouse sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PC Gaming Mouse sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Razer
Corsair
A4TECH
Logitech
RAPOO
Genius(KYE Systems Corp)
SteelSeries
MADCATZ
Roccat
Mionix
COUGAR
AZio
Xiaomi Corporation
Microsoft
DAREU
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PC Gaming Mouse Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Applications Scenarios
1.3 Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PC Gaming Mouse Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PC Gaming Mouse Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PC Gaming Mouse Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PC Gaming Mouse Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PC Gaming Mouse Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PC Gaming Mouse Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PC Gaming Mouse Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PC Gaming Mouse Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PC Gaming Mouse Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PC Gaming Mouse Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Gaming Mouse Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PC Gaming Mouse Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC Gaming Mouse Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PC Gaming Mouse Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
