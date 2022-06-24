Robotic Wheelchairs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Wheelchairs in global, including the following market information:

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Robotic Wheelchairs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Robotic Wheelchairs market was valued at 66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 107 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rear Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Robotic Wheelchairs include DEKA Research & Development, Investor, Matia Robotics, WHILL, Sunrise Medical, UPnRIDE Robotics and Farnell UK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Robotic Wheelchairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rear Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Front Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Mid-wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DEKA Research & Development

Investor

Matia Robotics

WHILL

Sunrise Medical

UPnRIDE Robotics

Farnell UK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotic Wheelchairs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Robotic Wheelchairs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Robotic Wheelchairs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Wheelchairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Robotic Wheelchairs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Wheelchairs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Wheelchairs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Wheelchairs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Robotic Wheel

