Robotic Wheelchairs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Wheelchairs in global, including the following market information:
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Robotic Wheelchairs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Robotic Wheelchairs market was valued at 66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 107 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rear Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Robotic Wheelchairs include DEKA Research & Development, Investor, Matia Robotics, WHILL, Sunrise Medical, UPnRIDE Robotics and Farnell UK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Robotic Wheelchairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rear Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs
Front Wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs
Mid-wheel Drive Robotic Wheelchairs
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Robotic Wheelchairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DEKA Research & Development
Investor
Matia Robotics
WHILL
Sunrise Medical
UPnRIDE Robotics
Farnell UK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotic Wheelchairs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robotic Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robotic Wheelchairs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Robotic Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Wheelchairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Robotic Wheelchairs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Wheelchairs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Wheelchairs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Robotic Wheel
