Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market was valued at 1494.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4180.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) include ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Survalent Technology, Capgemini Consulting and Siemens SE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Service
Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy and Utilities
IT and Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Defense and Government
Infrastructure
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB Group
Schneider Electric SE
S&C Electric Company
General Electric Company
Oracle Corporation
Indra Sistemas
Survalent Technology
Capgemini Consulting
Siemens SE
Advanced Control Systems
Open Systems International
ETAP
American Electric Power (AEP)
Cisco Systems
