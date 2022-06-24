Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market was valued at 1494.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4180.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) include ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Survalent Technology, Capgemini Consulting and Siemens SE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Service

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

S&C Electric Company

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Indra Sistemas

Survalent Technology

Capgemini Consulting

Siemens SE

Advanced Control Systems

Open Systems International

ETAP

American Electric Power (AEP)

Cisco Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3

