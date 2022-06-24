AR and VR Smart Glasses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

AR and VR Smart Glasses mean Augment Reality (AR) Smart Glasses and Virtual Reality (VR) Smart Glasses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AR and VR Smart Glasses in global, including the following market information:

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AR and VR Smart Glasses companies in 2021 (%)

The global AR and VR Smart Glasses market was valued at 21060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34000 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Phone Smart Glasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AR and VR Smart Glasses include Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (US), Osterhout Design Group (US), Samsung Group (South Korea), Royole Corporation (US), Optinvent (France), MicroOLED (France), Ricoh (Japan) and Kopin Corporation (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AR and VR Smart Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone Smart Glasses

Integrated Smart Glasses

External Smart Glasses

Others

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gaming

Education

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AR and VR Smart Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AR and VR Smart Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AR and VR Smart Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AR and VR Smart Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Osterhout Design Group (US)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Royole Corporation (US)

Optinvent (France)

MicroOLED (France)

Ricoh (Japan)

Kopin Corporation (US)

Imprint Energy (US)

FlexEl,(US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Razer Inc. (US)

Avegant (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Oculus VR (US)

Vuzix (US)

Jenax (South Korea)

Atheer (US)

