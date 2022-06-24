Parking Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Parking Meters in global, including the following market information:

Global Parking Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Parking Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Parking Meters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Parking Meters market was valued at 3321.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4723.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Parking Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parking Meters include Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX and POM Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Parking Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Parking Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks

Global Parking Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others

Global Parking Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parking Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parking Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parking Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Parking Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Parking Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cale Access AB

CivicSmart, Inc.

IPS Group, Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

METRIC Group Ltd

Parkeon S.A.S.

Parking BOXX

POM Inc.

Ventek International

Worldwide Parking, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Parking Meters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Parking Meters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Parking Meters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Parking Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Parking Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Parking Meters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Parking Meters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Parking Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Parking Meters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Parking Meters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Parking Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Parking Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Parking Meters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parking Meters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parking Meters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parking Meters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Parking Meters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Parking Meters

