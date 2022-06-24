Parking Meters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Parking Meters in global, including the following market information:
Global Parking Meters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Parking Meters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Parking Meters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Parking Meters market was valued at 3321.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4723.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Parking Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Parking Meters include Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX and POM Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Parking Meters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Parking Meters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Parking Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Parking Meters
Parking Kiosks
Global Parking Meters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Parking Meters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government Institutions
Hospitals
Parks
Transit Systems
Malls & Stadiums
Others
Global Parking Meters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Parking Meters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Parking Meters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Parking Meters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Parking Meters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Parking Meters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cale Access AB
CivicSmart, Inc.
IPS Group, Inc.
LocoMobi Inc
J.J. MacKay Canada Limited
METRIC Group Ltd
Parkeon S.A.S.
Parking BOXX
POM Inc.
Ventek International
Worldwide Parking, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Parking Meters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Parking Meters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Parking Meters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Parking Meters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Parking Meters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Parking Meters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Parking Meters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Parking Meters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Parking Meters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Parking Meters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Parking Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Parking Meters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Parking Meters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parking Meters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Parking Meters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Parking Meters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Parking Meters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Parking Meters
4.1.3
