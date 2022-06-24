Asset Reliability Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Asset reliability also known as asset performance management (APM) refers to the utilization of the assets in an efficient and planned manner for achieving business specific goals. In business associations, it is a system that empowers directors to make great utilization of their physical resources.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Asset Reliability Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Asset Reliability Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Asset Reliability Software market was valued at 3700.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6240.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asset Reliability Software include ABB Ltd, CGI Group Inc, Dude Solutions, eMaint, IBM, IFS AB, Infor, Oracle Corporation and Ramco Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Asset Reliability Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asset Reliability Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Asset Reliability Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud

Global Asset Reliability Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Asset Reliability Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Asset Reliability Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Asset Reliability Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asset Reliability Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asset Reliability Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB Ltd

CGI Group Inc

Dude Solutions

eMaint

IBM

IFS AB

Infor

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

chneider Electric SA

Vesta Partners

Bentley Systems

