Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market was valued at 1588.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4668.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Audio, Video, & Image Recognition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) include Arcsoft (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands), Clarifai Inc. (US), DataScouting (Greece), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US) and Vobile (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Audio, Video, & Image Recognition
Voice & Speech Recognition
Real time Content Analytics
Security and Copyright Management
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Media & Entertainment
Consumer Electronics
E-commerce
Education& Healthcare
Automotive
IT & telecommunication
Defense & Public Safety
Others
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcsoft (US)
Digimarc Corporation (US)
Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)
Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)
Clarifai Inc. (US)
DataScouting (Greece)
Google (US)
Microsoft Corporation (US)
Vobile (US)
iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)
Viscovery Pte (Taiwan)
VoiceBace (US)
Nuance communications (US)
Mufin GmBH (Germany)
Shazam Entertainment (UK)
ACRCloud (China)
Audible Magic Corporation (US)
Civolution (US)
Enswers (South Korea)
Gracenote (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Players in Global Market
