Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) market was valued at 1588.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4668.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Audio, Video, & Image Recognition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) include Arcsoft (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal), Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands), Clarifai Inc. (US), DataScouting (Greece), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US) and Vobile (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Audio, Video, & Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real time Content Analytics

Security and Copyright Management

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education& Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Defense & Public Safety

Others

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcsoft (US)

Digimarc Corporation (US)

Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

Clarifai Inc. (US)

DataScouting (Greece)

Google (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Vobile (US)

iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)

Viscovery Pte (Taiwan)

VoiceBace (US)

Nuance communications (US)

Mufin GmBH (Germany)

Shazam Entertainment (UK)

ACRCloud (China)

Audible Magic Corporation (US)

Civolution (US)

Enswers (South Korea)

Gracenote (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Players in Global Market



