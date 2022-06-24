Automation-as-a-Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automation as a Service (AaaS) is set to disrupt the tech and professional services industry by democratising robotic process automation (RPA). Automation as a Service (AaaS) packages research, education, consulting and execution under a fixed price per process model.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation-as-a-Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automation-as-a-Service market was valued at 2256.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6082 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Business Function Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automation-as-a-Service include Automation Anywhere (US), Blue Prism Group plc (UK), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Kofax Inc.(US), NICE (Israel), Pegasystems Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation(US), UiPath(US) and HCL Technologies Limited (India) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automation-as-a-Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Business Function

Information Technology (IT)

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Product Type

Rule-based Automation

Knowledge-based Automation

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Travel, Hospitality and Education

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automation-as-a-Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automation-as-a-Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Automation Anywhere (US)

Blue Prism Group plc (UK)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Kofax Inc.(US)

NICE (Israel)

Pegasystems Inc.(US)

Microsoft Corporation(US)

UiPath(US)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automation-as-a-Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automation-as-a-Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automation-as-a-Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automation-as-a-Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automation-as-a-Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation-as-a-Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automation-as-a-Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation-as-a-Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

