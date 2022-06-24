Automation-as-a-Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automation as a Service (AaaS) is set to disrupt the tech and professional services industry by democratising robotic process automation (RPA). Automation as a Service (AaaS) packages research, education, consulting and execution under a fixed price per process model.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation-as-a-Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automation-as-a-Service market was valued at 2256.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6082 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Business Function Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automation-as-a-Service include Automation Anywhere (US), Blue Prism Group plc (UK), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Kofax Inc.(US), NICE (Israel), Pegasystems Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation(US), UiPath(US) and HCL Technologies Limited (India) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automation-as-a-Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Business Function
Information Technology (IT)
Sales and Marketing
Operations
Finance
Human Resources (HR)
By Deployment Model
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Product Type
Rule-based Automation
Knowledge-based Automation
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Travel, Hospitality and Education
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automation-as-a-Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automation-as-a-Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Automation Anywhere (US)
Blue Prism Group plc (UK)
International Business Machines Corporation (US)
Kofax Inc.(US)
NICE (Israel)
Pegasystems Inc.(US)
Microsoft Corporation(US)
UiPath(US)
HCL Technologies Limited (India)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automation-as-a-Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automation-as-a-Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automation-as-a-Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automation-as-a-Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automation-as-a-Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automation-as-a-Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation-as-a-Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automation-as-a-Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation-as-a-Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
