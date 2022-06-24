Autonomous Vehicles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An autonomous Vehicle is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input.
Autonomous Vehicle combine a variety of techniques to perceive their surroundings, including radar, laser light, GPS, odometry, and computer vision. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Autonomous Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Autonomous Vehicles market was valued at 36550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 151210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Autonomous Vehicles include Alphabet (Google), Tesla, Aurora, BMW, Ford Motor, Navya, Daimler, BYD and Baidu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Autonomous Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional
Hybrid Vehicle
Electric Vehicle
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Autonomous Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Autonomous Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Autonomous Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Autonomous Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alphabet (Google)
Tesla
Aurora
BMW
Ford Motor
Navya
Daimler
BYD
Baidu
Beijing Xiaoju Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Autonomous Vehicles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Autonomous Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Autonomous Vehicles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Autonomous Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Vehicles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Autonomous Vehicles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Vehicles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Autonomous Vehicles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Vehicles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Autonomous Ve
