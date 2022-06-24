Body Worn Video (BWV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Body worn video (BWV), also known as body cameras and body-worn cameras, or wearable cameras is a wearable audio, video, or photographic recording system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Body Worn Video (BWV) in global, including the following market information:
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Body Worn Video (BWV) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Body Worn Video (BWV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recording Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Body Worn Video (BWV) include Pinnacle Response, PRO-VISION, Transcend Information, Wolfcom Enterprises, Veho (MUVI), 10-8 Video Systems LLC, Shenzhen AEE Technology, Safety Vision LLC and GoPro-Intrensic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Body Worn Video (BWV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Recording Type
Live Streaming Type
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Law Enforcement Agencies
Civil Usage
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Body Worn Video (BWV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Body Worn Video (BWV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Body Worn Video (BWV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Body Worn Video (BWV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pinnacle Response
PRO-VISION
Transcend Information
Wolfcom Enterprises
Veho (MUVI)
10-8 Video Systems LLC
Shenzhen AEE Technology
Safety Vision LLC
GoPro-Intrensic
Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology
Pannin Technologies
Digital Ally
VIEVU
Reveal
Safety Innovations
Panasonic
PRO-VISION Video Systems
MaxSur
TASER International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Body Worn Video (BWV) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Body Worn Video (BWV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Body Worn Video (BWV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Body Worn Video (BWV) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Worn Video (BWV) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Body Worn Video (BWV) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Worn Video (BWV) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
