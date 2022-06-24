Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Silicon-Based Photodetector market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Silicon-Based Photodetector market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon-Based Photodetector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Silicon-Based Photodetector market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Segment by Type

Silicon Drift Detector (SDD)

Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM)

Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Biotechnology

Industrial

Physics Research

Others

The report on the Silicon-Based Photodetector market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hamamatsu

ON Semiconductor

Broadcom

First Sensor

KETEK GmbH

Mirion Technologies

PNDetector

AdvanSiD

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon-Based Photodetector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hamamatsu

7.1.1 Hamamatsu Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hamamatsu Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hamamatsu Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hamamatsu Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.1.5 Hamamatsu Recent Development

7.2 ON Semiconductor

7.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.2.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ON Semiconductor Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ON Semiconductor Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.2.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

7.3 Broadcom

7.3.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

7.3.2 Broadcom Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Broadcom Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Broadcom Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development

7.4 First Sensor

7.4.1 First Sensor Corporation Information

7.4.2 First Sensor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 First Sensor Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 First Sensor Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.4.5 First Sensor Recent Development

7.5 KETEK GmbH

7.5.1 KETEK GmbH Corporation Information

7.5.2 KETEK GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KETEK GmbH Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KETEK GmbH Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.5.5 KETEK GmbH Recent Development

7.6 Mirion Technologies

7.6.1 Mirion Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mirion Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mirion Technologies Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mirion Technologies Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.6.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Development

7.7 PNDetector

7.7.1 PNDetector Corporation Information

7.7.2 PNDetector Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PNDetector Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PNDetector Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.7.5 PNDetector Recent Development

7.8 AdvanSiD

7.8.1 AdvanSiD Corporation Information

7.8.2 AdvanSiD Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AdvanSiD Silicon-Based Photodetector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AdvanSiD Silicon-Based Photodetector Products Offered

7.8.5 AdvanSiD Recent Development

