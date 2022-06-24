Insights on the Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Veterinary Laser Therapy Instruments, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Flight Vehicle Propulsion Systems(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361090/fire-rated-access-doors-panels

Breakup by Type

Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount

Segment by Application

Power Systems

Pipeline

HVAC System

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Nystrom

Elmdor

Karp Associates

Acudor

Larsen’s Manufacturing

Jupiter Blue

WB Doors

Cendrex

Babcock-Davis

Maxam Metal Products

Jakdor

EZ Concept

JUGE Electromechanical Equipment

Activar Construction Products Group

Proaks Metal Construction

Allmar

Access Panel Company

JL Industries

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wall Mount

2.1.2 Ceiling Mount

2.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Systems

3.1.2 Pipeline

3.1.3 HVAC System

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nystrom

7.1.1 Nystrom Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nystrom Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nystrom Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nystrom Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.1.5 Nystrom Recent Development

7.2 Elmdor

7.2.1 Elmdor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Elmdor Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Elmdor Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Elmdor Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.2.5 Elmdor Recent Development

7.3 Karp Associates

7.3.1 Karp Associates Corporation Information

7.3.2 Karp Associates Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Karp Associates Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Karp Associates Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.3.5 Karp Associates Recent Development

7.4 Acudor

7.4.1 Acudor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Acudor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Acudor Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Acudor Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.4.5 Acudor Recent Development

7.5 Larsen’s Manufacturing

7.5.1 Larsen’s Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Larsen’s Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Larsen’s Manufacturing Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Larsen’s Manufacturing Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.5.5 Larsen’s Manufacturing Recent Development

7.6 Jupiter Blue

7.6.1 Jupiter Blue Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jupiter Blue Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jupiter Blue Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jupiter Blue Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.6.5 Jupiter Blue Recent Development

7.7 WB Doors

7.7.1 WB Doors Corporation Information

7.7.2 WB Doors Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 WB Doors Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 WB Doors Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.7.5 WB Doors Recent Development

7.8 Cendrex

7.8.1 Cendrex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cendrex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Cendrex Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cendrex Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.8.5 Cendrex Recent Development

7.9 Babcock-Davis

7.9.1 Babcock-Davis Corporation Information

7.9.2 Babcock-Davis Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Babcock-Davis Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Babcock-Davis Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.9.5 Babcock-Davis Recent Development

7.10 Maxam Metal Products

7.10.1 Maxam Metal Products Corporation Information

7.10.2 Maxam Metal Products Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Maxam Metal Products Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Maxam Metal Products Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.10.5 Maxam Metal Products Recent Development

7.11 Jakdor

7.11.1 Jakdor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jakdor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jakdor Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jakdor Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Products Offered

7.11.5 Jakdor Recent Development

7.12 EZ Concept

7.12.1 EZ Concept Corporation Information

7.12.2 EZ Concept Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 EZ Concept Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 EZ Concept Products Offered

7.12.5 EZ Concept Recent Development

7.13 JUGE Electromechanical Equipment

7.13.1 JUGE Electromechanical Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 JUGE Electromechanical Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JUGE Electromechanical Equipment Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JUGE Electromechanical Equipment Products Offered

7.13.5 JUGE Electromechanical Equipment Recent Development

7.14 Activar Construction Products Group

7.14.1 Activar Construction Products Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Activar Construction Products Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Activar Construction Products Group Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Activar Construction Products Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Activar Construction Products Group Recent Development

7.15 Proaks Metal Construction

7.15.1 Proaks Metal Construction Corporation Information

7.15.2 Proaks Metal Construction Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Proaks Metal Construction Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Proaks Metal Construction Products Offered

7.15.5 Proaks Metal Construction Recent Development

7.16 Allmar

7.16.1 Allmar Corporation Information

7.16.2 Allmar Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Allmar Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Allmar Products Offered

7.16.5 Allmar Recent Development

7.17 Access Panel Company

7.17.1 Access Panel Company Corporation Information

7.17.2 Access Panel Company Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Access Panel Company Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Access Panel Company Products Offered

7.17.5 Access Panel Company Recent Development

7.18 JL Industries

7.18.1 JL Industries Corporation Information

7.18.2 JL Industries Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 JL Industries Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 JL Industries Products Offered

7.18.5 JL Industries Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Distributors

8.3 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Distributors

8.5 Fire-Rated Access Doors and Panels Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361090/fire-rated-access-doors-panels

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States