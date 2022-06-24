Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Rice Color Sorter accounting for % of the Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Processing of Agricultural Products was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Rice Color Sorter

Multigrain Color Sorter

Tea color sorter

Others

Segment by Application

Processing of Agricultural Products

Industrial Testing

Healthcare

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Buhlergroup

Sunrise

Meyer

Anysort

NRT

GI AGRO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

Satake Machinery (Suzhou)

Hefei Meiya Optoelectronics Technology

Hefei Taihe Photoelectric Technology

Anhui Zhongke Photoelectric Color Sorting Machinery

Anhui Jiexun Photoelectric Technology

Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group

SHENZHEN WESORT OPTOELECTRONIC

Anhui VSEE Optoelectronic Technology

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rice Color Sorter

2.1.2 Multigrain Color Sorter

2.1.3 Tea color sorter

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Processing of Agricultural Products

3.1.2 Industrial Testing

3.1.3 Healthcare

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Buhlergroup

7.1.1 Buhlergroup Corporation Information

7.1.2 Buhlergroup Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Buhlergroup Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Buhlergroup Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.1.5 Buhlergroup Recent Development

7.2 Sunrise

7.2.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sunrise Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sunrise Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sunrise Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.2.5 Sunrise Recent Development

7.3 Meyer

7.3.1 Meyer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Meyer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Meyer Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Meyer Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.3.5 Meyer Recent Development

7.4 Anysort

7.4.1 Anysort Corporation Information

7.4.2 Anysort Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Anysort Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Anysort Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.4.5 Anysort Recent Development

7.5 NRT

7.5.1 NRT Corporation Information

7.5.2 NRT Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NRT Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NRT Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.5.5 NRT Recent Development

7.6 GI AGRO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

7.6.1 GI AGRO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD Corporation Information

7.6.2 GI AGRO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GI AGRO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GI AGRO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.6.5 GI AGRO TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD Recent Development

7.7 Satake Machinery (Suzhou)

7.7.1 Satake Machinery (Suzhou) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Satake Machinery (Suzhou) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Satake Machinery (Suzhou) Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Satake Machinery (Suzhou) Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.7.5 Satake Machinery (Suzhou) Recent Development

7.8 Hefei Meiya Optoelectronics Technology

7.8.1 Hefei Meiya Optoelectronics Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hefei Meiya Optoelectronics Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hefei Meiya Optoelectronics Technology Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hefei Meiya Optoelectronics Technology Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.8.5 Hefei Meiya Optoelectronics Technology Recent Development

7.9 Hefei Taihe Photoelectric Technology

7.9.1 Hefei Taihe Photoelectric Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hefei Taihe Photoelectric Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hefei Taihe Photoelectric Technology Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hefei Taihe Photoelectric Technology Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.9.5 Hefei Taihe Photoelectric Technology Recent Development

7.10 Anhui Zhongke Photoelectric Color Sorting Machinery

7.10.1 Anhui Zhongke Photoelectric Color Sorting Machinery Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anhui Zhongke Photoelectric Color Sorting Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Anhui Zhongke Photoelectric Color Sorting Machinery Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Anhui Zhongke Photoelectric Color Sorting Machinery Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.10.5 Anhui Zhongke Photoelectric Color Sorting Machinery Recent Development

7.11 Anhui Jiexun Photoelectric Technology

7.11.1 Anhui Jiexun Photoelectric Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anhui Jiexun Photoelectric Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Anhui Jiexun Photoelectric Technology Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Anhui Jiexun Photoelectric Technology Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Products Offered

7.11.5 Anhui Jiexun Photoelectric Technology Recent Development

7.12 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group

7.12.1 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Recent Development

7.13 SHENZHEN WESORT OPTOELECTRONIC

7.13.1 SHENZHEN WESORT OPTOELECTRONIC Corporation Information

7.13.2 SHENZHEN WESORT OPTOELECTRONIC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SHENZHEN WESORT OPTOELECTRONIC Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SHENZHEN WESORT OPTOELECTRONIC Products Offered

7.13.5 SHENZHEN WESORT OPTOELECTRONIC Recent Development

7.14 Anhui VSEE Optoelectronic Technology

7.14.1 Anhui VSEE Optoelectronic Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Anhui VSEE Optoelectronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Anhui VSEE Optoelectronic Technology Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Anhui VSEE Optoelectronic Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Anhui VSEE Optoelectronic Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Distributors

8.3 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Distributors

8.5 Artificial Intelligence Color Sorter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

