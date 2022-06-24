Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil-Free Gas Compressor in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Oil-Free Gas Compressor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil-Free Gas Compressor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Portable Oil-Free Gas Compressor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil-Free Gas Compressor include Atlas Copco, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Powerex Inc., Sullair, Kobelco, Oricare, Bambi Air Compressors, JUN-AIR (IDEX) and FPS Air Compressors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil-Free Gas Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Portable Oil-Free Gas Compressor
Stationary Oil-Free Gas Compressor
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Semiconductors
Food & Beverage
Healthcare
Home Appliances
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil-Free Gas Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil-Free Gas Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oil-Free Gas Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Oil-Free Gas Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atlas Copco
Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
Powerex Inc.
Sullair
Kobelco
Oricare
Bambi Air Compressors
JUN-AIR (IDEX)
FPS Air Compressors
Werther International
EKOM
Suzhou Junwei Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Dolphin I.P.A GmbH
Gardner Denver
RIX Industries
FS-Elliott
Quincy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil-Free Gas Compressor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oil-Free Gas Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil-Free Gas Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil-Free Gas Compressor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-Free Gas Compressor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil-Free Gas Compressor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-Free Gas Compressor Companies
4 Sights by Product
