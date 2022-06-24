Food Microbiological Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Microbiological Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Food Microbiological Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Microbiological Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aureus Detection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Microbiological Testing include Adpen Laboratories, Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd, Asurequality Limited, Genon Laboratories Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Burea Veritas SA, SGS SA, Campden BRI and Det Norske Veritas As (DNV), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Microbiological Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Microbiological Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Microbiological Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aureus Detection

Bacteria Detection

Spirillum Detection

Others

Global Food Microbiological Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Microbiological Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Indusrty

Government Section

Lab

Other

Global Food Microbiological Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Food Microbiological Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Microbiological Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Microbiological Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adpen Laboratories

Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd

Asurequality Limited

Genon Laboratories Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Burea Veritas SA

SGS SA

Campden BRI

Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.

Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH

ILS Limited

Intertek Group Plc

MVTL Laboratories Inc.

Romer Labs Inc.

DTS Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Microbiological Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Microbiological Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Microbiological Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Microbiological Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Microbiological Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Microbiological Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Microbiological Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Microbiological Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Microbiological Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Food Microbiological Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Microbiological Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Microbiological Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Microbi

