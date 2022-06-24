Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Smartphone Biometrics market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Smartphone Biometrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smartphone Biometrics market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Fingerprint Identification Technology accounting for % of the Smartphone Biometrics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Mac OS was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Smartphone Biometrics Scope and Market Size

Smartphone Biometrics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smartphone Biometrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smartphone Biometrics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Identification Technology

Facial Identification Technology

Voice Identification Technology

Segment by Application

Mac OS

Android System

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

NEC Corporation

Aware

Ayonix Corporation

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Neurotechnology

Stereovision Imaging

Techno Brain

Thales

BioID

Fulcrum Biometrics

Innovatrics

FacePhi

Kairos

AuthenTec

Microsoft

SenseTime

Tencent

Hikvision

Megvii Technology

Yitu Technology

Yuncong Technology

Shenzhen Goodix Technology

MicroArray

Sileadinc

Qualcomm

FPC

Shanghai Luoji Technology

VKANSEE

Synaptics

Others

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smartphone Biometrics Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Smartphone Biometrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Smartphone Biometrics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Smartphone Biometrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Smartphone Biometrics Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Smartphone Biometrics Industry Trends

1.4.2 Smartphone Biometrics Market Drivers

1.4.3 Smartphone Biometrics Market Challenges

1.4.4 Smartphone Biometrics Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Smartphone Biometrics by Type

2.1 Smartphone Biometrics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fingerprint Identification Technology

2.1.2 Facial Identification Technology

2.1.3 Voice Identification Technology

2.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Smartphone Biometrics by Application

3.1 Smartphone Biometrics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mac OS

3.1.2 Android System

3.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Smartphone Biometrics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smartphone Biometrics Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smartphone Biometrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Smartphone Biometrics in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smartphone Biometrics Headquarters, Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Smartphone Biometrics Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Companies Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Smartphone Biometrics Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smartphone Biometrics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smartphone Biometrics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smartphone Biometrics Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smartphone Biometrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smartphone Biometrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smartphone Biometrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smartphone Biometrics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smartphone Biometrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smartphone Biometrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smartphone Biometrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smartphone Biometrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smartphone Biometrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smartphone Biometrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NEC Corporation

7.1.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

7.1.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

7.1.3 NEC Corporation Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.1.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Aware

7.2.1 Aware Company Details

7.2.2 Aware Business Overview

7.2.3 Aware Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.2.4 Aware Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Aware Recent Development

7.3 Ayonix Corporation

7.3.1 Ayonix Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 Ayonix Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 Ayonix Corporation Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.3.4 Ayonix Corporation Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Ayonix Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Cognitec Systems GmbH

7.4.1 Cognitec Systems GmbH Company Details

7.4.2 Cognitec Systems GmbH Business Overview

7.4.3 Cognitec Systems GmbH Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.4.4 Cognitec Systems GmbH Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Neurotechnology

7.5.1 Neurotechnology Company Details

7.5.2 Neurotechnology Business Overview

7.5.3 Neurotechnology Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.5.4 Neurotechnology Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Neurotechnology Recent Development

7.6 Stereovision Imaging

7.6.1 Stereovision Imaging Company Details

7.6.2 Stereovision Imaging Business Overview

7.6.3 Stereovision Imaging Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.6.4 Stereovision Imaging Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Stereovision Imaging Recent Development

7.7 Techno Brain

7.7.1 Techno Brain Company Details

7.7.2 Techno Brain Business Overview

7.7.3 Techno Brain Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.7.4 Techno Brain Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Techno Brain Recent Development

7.8 Thales

7.8.1 Thales Company Details

7.8.2 Thales Business Overview

7.8.3 Thales Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.8.4 Thales Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Thales Recent Development

7.9 BioID

7.9.1 BioID Company Details

7.9.2 BioID Business Overview

7.9.3 BioID Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.9.4 BioID Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 BioID Recent Development

7.10 Fulcrum Biometrics

7.10.1 Fulcrum Biometrics Company Details

7.10.2 Fulcrum Biometrics Business Overview

7.10.3 Fulcrum Biometrics Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.10.4 Fulcrum Biometrics Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Fulcrum Biometrics Recent Development

7.11 Innovatrics

7.11.1 Innovatrics Company Details

7.11.2 Innovatrics Business Overview

7.11.3 Innovatrics Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.11.4 Innovatrics Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Innovatrics Recent Development

7.12 FacePhi

7.12.1 FacePhi Company Details

7.12.2 FacePhi Business Overview

7.12.3 FacePhi Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.12.4 FacePhi Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 FacePhi Recent Development

7.13 Kairos

7.13.1 Kairos Company Details

7.13.2 Kairos Business Overview

7.13.3 Kairos Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.13.4 Kairos Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Kairos Recent Development

7.14 AuthenTec

7.14.1 AuthenTec Company Details

7.14.2 AuthenTec Business Overview

7.14.3 AuthenTec Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.14.4 AuthenTec Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 AuthenTec Recent Development

7.15 Microsoft

7.15.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.15.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.15.3 Microsoft Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.15.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.16 SenseTime

7.16.1 SenseTime Company Details

7.16.2 SenseTime Business Overview

7.16.3 SenseTime Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.16.4 SenseTime Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SenseTime Recent Development

7.17 Tencent

7.17.1 Tencent Company Details

7.17.2 Tencent Business Overview

7.17.3 Tencent Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.17.4 Tencent Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Tencent Recent Development

7.18 Hikvision

7.18.1 Hikvision Company Details

7.18.2 Hikvision Business Overview

7.18.3 Hikvision Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.18.4 Hikvision Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.19 Megvii Technology

7.19.1 Megvii Technology Company Details

7.19.2 Megvii Technology Business Overview

7.19.3 Megvii Technology Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.19.4 Megvii Technology Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Megvii Technology Recent Development

7.20 Yitu Technology

7.20.1 Yitu Technology Company Details

7.20.2 Yitu Technology Business Overview

7.20.3 Yitu Technology Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.20.4 Yitu Technology Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Yitu Technology Recent Development

7.21 Yuncong Technology

7.21.1 Yuncong Technology Company Details

7.21.2 Yuncong Technology Business Overview

7.21.3 Yuncong Technology Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.21.4 Yuncong Technology Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Yuncong Technology Recent Development

7.22 Shenzhen Goodix Technology

7.22.1 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Company Details

7.22.2 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Business Overview

7.22.3 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.22.4 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Recent Development

7.23 MicroArray

7.23.1 MicroArray Company Details

7.23.2 MicroArray Business Overview

7.23.3 MicroArray Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.23.4 MicroArray Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 MicroArray Recent Development

7.24 Sileadinc

7.24.1 Sileadinc Company Details

7.24.2 Sileadinc Business Overview

7.24.3 Sileadinc Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.24.4 Sileadinc Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Sileadinc Recent Development

7.25 Qualcomm

7.25.1 Qualcomm Company Details

7.25.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

7.25.3 Qualcomm Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.25.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.26 FPC

7.26.1 FPC Company Details

7.26.2 FPC Business Overview

7.26.3 FPC Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.26.4 FPC Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 FPC Recent Development

7.27 Shanghai Luoji Technology

7.27.1 Shanghai Luoji Technology Company Details

7.27.2 Shanghai Luoji Technology Business Overview

7.27.3 Shanghai Luoji Technology Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.27.4 Shanghai Luoji Technology Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Shanghai Luoji Technology Recent Development

7.28 VKANSEE

7.28.1 VKANSEE Company Details

7.28.2 VKANSEE Business Overview

7.28.3 VKANSEE Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.28.4 VKANSEE Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 VKANSEE Recent Development

7.29 Synaptics

7.29.1 Synaptics Company Details

7.29.2 Synaptics Business Overview

7.29.3 Synaptics Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.29.4 Synaptics Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Synaptics Recent Development

7.30 Others

7.30.1 Others Company Details

7.30.2 Others Business Overview

7.30.3 Others Smartphone Biometrics Introduction

7.30.4 Others Revenue in Smartphone Biometrics Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 Others Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

