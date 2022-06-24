Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 2D Facial Recognition accounting for % of the Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Sales Channels, Mac OS was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Scope and Market Size

Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357954/mobile-phone-facial-recognition-technology

Segment by Type

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

Segment by Sales Channels

Mac OS

Android System

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

NEC Corporation

Aware

Ayonix Corporation

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Neurotechnology

Stereovision Imaging

Techno Brain

Thales

BioID

Fulcrum Biometrics

Innovatrics

FacePhi

Kairos

SightCorp

Microsoft

SenseTime

Tencent

Hikvision

Megvii Technology

Yitu Technology

Yuncong Technology

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Industry Trends

1.4.2 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Drivers

1.4.3 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Challenges

1.4.4 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology by Type

2.1 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2D Facial Recognition

2.1.2 3D Facial Recognition

2.1.3 Facial Analytics

2.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology by Sales Channels

3.1 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Segment by Sales Channels

3.1.1 Mac OS

3.1.2 Android System

3.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Sales Channels (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Sales Channels (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Sales Channels (2017-2028)

4 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Headquarters, Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Companies Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NEC Corporation

7.1.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

7.1.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

7.1.3 NEC Corporation Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.1.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Aware

7.2.1 Aware Company Details

7.2.2 Aware Business Overview

7.2.3 Aware Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.2.4 Aware Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Aware Recent Development

7.3 Ayonix Corporation

7.3.1 Ayonix Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 Ayonix Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 Ayonix Corporation Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.3.4 Ayonix Corporation Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Ayonix Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Cognitec Systems GmbH

7.4.1 Cognitec Systems GmbH Company Details

7.4.2 Cognitec Systems GmbH Business Overview

7.4.3 Cognitec Systems GmbH Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.4.4 Cognitec Systems GmbH Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Neurotechnology

7.5.1 Neurotechnology Company Details

7.5.2 Neurotechnology Business Overview

7.5.3 Neurotechnology Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.5.4 Neurotechnology Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Neurotechnology Recent Development

7.6 Stereovision Imaging

7.6.1 Stereovision Imaging Company Details

7.6.2 Stereovision Imaging Business Overview

7.6.3 Stereovision Imaging Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.6.4 Stereovision Imaging Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Stereovision Imaging Recent Development

7.7 Techno Brain

7.7.1 Techno Brain Company Details

7.7.2 Techno Brain Business Overview

7.7.3 Techno Brain Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.7.4 Techno Brain Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Techno Brain Recent Development

7.8 Thales

7.8.1 Thales Company Details

7.8.2 Thales Business Overview

7.8.3 Thales Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.8.4 Thales Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Thales Recent Development

7.9 BioID

7.9.1 BioID Company Details

7.9.2 BioID Business Overview

7.9.3 BioID Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.9.4 BioID Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 BioID Recent Development

7.10 Fulcrum Biometrics

7.10.1 Fulcrum Biometrics Company Details

7.10.2 Fulcrum Biometrics Business Overview

7.10.3 Fulcrum Biometrics Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.10.4 Fulcrum Biometrics Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Fulcrum Biometrics Recent Development

7.11 Innovatrics

7.11.1 Innovatrics Company Details

7.11.2 Innovatrics Business Overview

7.11.3 Innovatrics Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.11.4 Innovatrics Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Innovatrics Recent Development

7.12 FacePhi

7.12.1 FacePhi Company Details

7.12.2 FacePhi Business Overview

7.12.3 FacePhi Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.12.4 FacePhi Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 FacePhi Recent Development

7.13 Kairos

7.13.1 Kairos Company Details

7.13.2 Kairos Business Overview

7.13.3 Kairos Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.13.4 Kairos Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Kairos Recent Development

7.14 SightCorp

7.14.1 SightCorp Company Details

7.14.2 SightCorp Business Overview

7.14.3 SightCorp Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.14.4 SightCorp Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 SightCorp Recent Development

7.15 Microsoft

7.15.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.15.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.15.3 Microsoft Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.15.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.16 SenseTime

7.16.1 SenseTime Company Details

7.16.2 SenseTime Business Overview

7.16.3 SenseTime Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.16.4 SenseTime Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SenseTime Recent Development

7.17 Tencent

7.17.1 Tencent Company Details

7.17.2 Tencent Business Overview

7.17.3 Tencent Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.17.4 Tencent Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Tencent Recent Development

7.18 Hikvision

7.18.1 Hikvision Company Details

7.18.2 Hikvision Business Overview

7.18.3 Hikvision Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.18.4 Hikvision Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.19 Megvii Technology

7.19.1 Megvii Technology Company Details

7.19.2 Megvii Technology Business Overview

7.19.3 Megvii Technology Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.19.4 Megvii Technology Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Megvii Technology Recent Development

7.20 Yitu Technology

7.20.1 Yitu Technology Company Details

7.20.2 Yitu Technology Business Overview

7.20.3 Yitu Technology Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.20.4 Yitu Technology Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Yitu Technology Recent Development

7.21 Yuncong Technology

7.21.1 Yuncong Technology Company Details

7.21.2 Yuncong Technology Business Overview

7.21.3 Yuncong Technology Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Introduction

7.21.4 Yuncong Technology Revenue in Mobile Phone Facial Recognition Technology Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Yuncong Technology Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357954/mobile-phone-facial-recognition-technology

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States