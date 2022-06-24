Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

1-10KW

10-50KW

50KW-200KW

200KW-500KW

500KW-1000KW

1000KW–5000KW

Segment by Application

Residential Wood Pellets Heating Systems

Commercial Wood Pellets Heating Systems

Industrial Wood Pellets Heating Systems

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ferroli

BioCurve

ÖkoFEN Research and Development

Linea Trovata

HAAS + SOHN OFENTECHNIK

Erwin KOPPE-Ceramic Heaters

Fröling

Greentech Manufacturing

Biotech Energietechnik

KWB

Gilles

Solarfocus

Windhager Zentralheizung

Guntamatic Heiztechnik

ETA Heiztechnik

HARGASSNER

Burkhardt

Klover

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 1-10KW

2.1.2 10-50KW

2.1.3 50KW-200KW

2.1.4 200KW-500KW

2.1.5 500KW-1000KW

2.1.6 1000KW–5000KW

2.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Wood Pellets Heating Systems

3.1.2 Commercial Wood Pellets Heating Systems

3.1.3 Industrial Wood Pellets Heating Systems

3.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ferroli

7.1.1 Ferroli Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ferroli Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ferroli Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ferroli Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.1.5 Ferroli Recent Development

7.2 BioCurve

7.2.1 BioCurve Corporation Information

7.2.2 BioCurve Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BioCurve Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BioCurve Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.2.5 BioCurve Recent Development

7.3 ÖkoFEN Research and Development

7.3.1 ÖkoFEN Research and Development Corporation Information

7.3.2 ÖkoFEN Research and Development Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ÖkoFEN Research and Development Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ÖkoFEN Research and Development Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.3.5 ÖkoFEN Research and Development Recent Development

7.4 Linea Trovata

7.4.1 Linea Trovata Corporation Information

7.4.2 Linea Trovata Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Linea Trovata Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Linea Trovata Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.4.5 Linea Trovata Recent Development

7.5 HAAS + SOHN OFENTECHNIK

7.5.1 HAAS + SOHN OFENTECHNIK Corporation Information

7.5.2 HAAS + SOHN OFENTECHNIK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HAAS + SOHN OFENTECHNIK Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HAAS + SOHN OFENTECHNIK Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.5.5 HAAS + SOHN OFENTECHNIK Recent Development

7.6 Erwin KOPPE-Ceramic Heaters

7.6.1 Erwin KOPPE-Ceramic Heaters Corporation Information

7.6.2 Erwin KOPPE-Ceramic Heaters Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Erwin KOPPE-Ceramic Heaters Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Erwin KOPPE-Ceramic Heaters Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.6.5 Erwin KOPPE-Ceramic Heaters Recent Development

7.7 Fröling

7.7.1 Fröling Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fröling Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fröling Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fröling Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.7.5 Fröling Recent Development

7.8 Greentech Manufacturing

7.8.1 Greentech Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.8.2 Greentech Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Greentech Manufacturing Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Greentech Manufacturing Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.8.5 Greentech Manufacturing Recent Development

7.9 Biotech Energietechnik

7.9.1 Biotech Energietechnik Corporation Information

7.9.2 Biotech Energietechnik Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Biotech Energietechnik Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Biotech Energietechnik Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.9.5 Biotech Energietechnik Recent Development

7.10 KWB

7.10.1 KWB Corporation Information

7.10.2 KWB Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 KWB Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 KWB Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.10.5 KWB Recent Development

7.11 Gilles

7.11.1 Gilles Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gilles Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Gilles Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Gilles Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Products Offered

7.11.5 Gilles Recent Development

7.12 Solarfocus

7.12.1 Solarfocus Corporation Information

7.12.2 Solarfocus Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Solarfocus Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Solarfocus Products Offered

7.12.5 Solarfocus Recent Development

7.13 Windhager Zentralheizung

7.13.1 Windhager Zentralheizung Corporation Information

7.13.2 Windhager Zentralheizung Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Windhager Zentralheizung Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Windhager Zentralheizung Products Offered

7.13.5 Windhager Zentralheizung Recent Development

7.14 Guntamatic Heiztechnik

7.14.1 Guntamatic Heiztechnik Corporation Information

7.14.2 Guntamatic Heiztechnik Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Guntamatic Heiztechnik Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Guntamatic Heiztechnik Products Offered

7.14.5 Guntamatic Heiztechnik Recent Development

7.15 ETA Heiztechnik

7.15.1 ETA Heiztechnik Corporation Information

7.15.2 ETA Heiztechnik Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ETA Heiztechnik Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ETA Heiztechnik Products Offered

7.15.5 ETA Heiztechnik Recent Development

7.16 HARGASSNER

7.16.1 HARGASSNER Corporation Information

7.16.2 HARGASSNER Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 HARGASSNER Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 HARGASSNER Products Offered

7.16.5 HARGASSNER Recent Development

7.17 Burkhardt

7.17.1 Burkhardt Corporation Information

7.17.2 Burkhardt Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Burkhardt Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Burkhardt Products Offered

7.17.5 Burkhardt Recent Development

7.18 Klover

7.18.1 Klover Corporation Information

7.18.2 Klover Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Klover Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Klover Products Offered

7.18.5 Klover Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Distributors

8.3 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Distributors

8.5 Wood Pellets Biomass Boilers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

