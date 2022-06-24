Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

Nitrogen: 10.0%min

Nitrogen: 11.0%min

Others

Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Segment by Application

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

The report on the Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Haifa

Luxi Chemical

Koch Fertilizer

CF Industries

SABIC

Yara

Nutrien

EuroChem

Bunge Limited

Uralchem

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Haifa

7.1.1 Haifa Corporation Information

7.1.2 Haifa Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Haifa Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Haifa Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.1.5 Haifa Recent Development

7.2 Luxi Chemical

7.2.1 Luxi Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Luxi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Luxi Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Luxi Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.2.5 Luxi Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Koch Fertilizer

7.3.1 Koch Fertilizer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Koch Fertilizer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Koch Fertilizer Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Koch Fertilizer Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.3.5 Koch Fertilizer Recent Development

7.4 CF Industries

7.4.1 CF Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 CF Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CF Industries Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CF Industries Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.4.5 CF Industries Recent Development

7.5 SABIC

7.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.5.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SABIC Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SABIC Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.6 Yara

7.6.1 Yara Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yara Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yara Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yara Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.6.5 Yara Recent Development

7.7 Nutrien

7.7.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nutrien Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nutrien Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.7.5 Nutrien Recent Development

7.8 EuroChem

7.8.1 EuroChem Corporation Information

7.8.2 EuroChem Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EuroChem Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EuroChem Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.8.5 EuroChem Recent Development

7.9 Bunge Limited

7.9.1 Bunge Limited Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bunge Limited Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bunge Limited Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bunge Limited Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.9.5 Bunge Limited Recent Development

7.10 Uralchem

7.10.1 Uralchem Corporation Information

7.10.2 Uralchem Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Uralchem Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Uralchem Monoammonium Phosphate(MAP) Fertilizer Products Offered

7.10.5 Uralchem Recent Development

