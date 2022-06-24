Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Granular Urea Fertilizer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Granular Urea Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Granular Urea Fertilizer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

Gas Based Urea Fertilizers

Coal Based Urea Fertilizers

Others

Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Segment by Application

Cash Crops

Grain

Other

The report on the Granular Urea Fertilizer market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

QAFCO

CF Industries

SABIC

Yangmei Chemical

Yara

Nutrien

Koch Fertilizer

EuroChem

Shanxi Tianze Coal-chemical

Rui Xing Group

China XLX Fertiliser

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical

Hualu-hengsheng

Dongguang Chemical

Sichuan Lutianhua

CVR Partners, LP

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Luxi Chemical Group

Coromandel International Ltd.

Sinofert Holdings

Bunge

OSTCHEM (Group DF)

OCI Nitrogen

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Granular Urea Fertilizer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Granular Urea Fertilizer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Granular Urea Fertilizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Granular Urea Fertilizer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Granular Urea Fertilizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Granular Urea Fertilizer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Granular Urea Fertilizer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Granular Urea Fertilizer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Granular Urea Fertilizer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Granular Urea Fertilizer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Granular Urea Fertilizer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Granular Urea Fertilizer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Granular Urea Fertilizer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Granular Urea Fertilizer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 QAFCO

7.1.1 QAFCO Corporation Information

7.1.2 QAFCO Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 QAFCO Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 QAFCO Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.1.5 QAFCO Recent Development

7.2 CF Industries

7.2.1 CF Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 CF Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CF Industries Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CF Industries Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.2.5 CF Industries Recent Development

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.3.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SABIC Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SABIC Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.3.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.4 Yangmei Chemical

7.4.1 Yangmei Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yangmei Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yangmei Chemical Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yangmei Chemical Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.4.5 Yangmei Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Yara

7.5.1 Yara Corporation Information

7.5.2 Yara Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Yara Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Yara Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.5.5 Yara Recent Development

7.6 Nutrien

7.6.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nutrien Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nutrien Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.6.5 Nutrien Recent Development

7.7 Koch Fertilizer

7.7.1 Koch Fertilizer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Koch Fertilizer Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Koch Fertilizer Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Koch Fertilizer Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.7.5 Koch Fertilizer Recent Development

7.8 EuroChem

7.8.1 EuroChem Corporation Information

7.8.2 EuroChem Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EuroChem Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EuroChem Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.8.5 EuroChem Recent Development

7.9 Shanxi Tianze Coal-chemical

7.9.1 Shanxi Tianze Coal-chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanxi Tianze Coal-chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanxi Tianze Coal-chemical Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shanxi Tianze Coal-chemical Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.9.5 Shanxi Tianze Coal-chemical Recent Development

7.10 Rui Xing Group

7.10.1 Rui Xing Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rui Xing Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rui Xing Group Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rui Xing Group Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.10.5 Rui Xing Group Recent Development

7.11 China XLX Fertiliser

7.11.1 China XLX Fertiliser Corporation Information

7.11.2 China XLX Fertiliser Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 China XLX Fertiliser Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 China XLX Fertiliser Granular Urea Fertilizer Products Offered

7.11.5 China XLX Fertiliser Recent Development

7.12 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical

7.12.1 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Hualu-hengsheng

7.13.1 Hualu-hengsheng Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hualu-hengsheng Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hualu-hengsheng Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hualu-hengsheng Products Offered

7.13.5 Hualu-hengsheng Recent Development

7.14 Dongguang Chemical

7.14.1 Dongguang Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dongguang Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Dongguang Chemical Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Dongguang Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Dongguang Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Sichuan Lutianhua

7.15.1 Sichuan Lutianhua Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sichuan Lutianhua Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sichuan Lutianhua Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sichuan Lutianhua Products Offered

7.15.5 Sichuan Lutianhua Recent Development

7.16 CVR Partners, LP

7.16.1 CVR Partners, LP Corporation Information

7.16.2 CVR Partners, LP Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 CVR Partners, LP Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 CVR Partners, LP Products Offered

7.16.5 CVR Partners, LP Recent Development

7.17 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

7.17.1 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Products Offered

7.17.5 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Recent Development

7.18 Luxi Chemical Group

7.18.1 Luxi Chemical Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Luxi Chemical Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Luxi Chemical Group Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Luxi Chemical Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Luxi Chemical Group Recent Development

7.19 Coromandel International Ltd.

7.19.1 Coromandel International Ltd. Corporation Information

7.19.2 Coromandel International Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Coromandel International Ltd. Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Coromandel International Ltd. Products Offered

7.19.5 Coromandel International Ltd. Recent Development

7.20 Sinofert Holdings

7.20.1 Sinofert Holdings Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sinofert Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Sinofert Holdings Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Sinofert Holdings Products Offered

7.20.5 Sinofert Holdings Recent Development

7.21 Bunge

7.21.1 Bunge Corporation Information

7.21.2 Bunge Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Bunge Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Bunge Products Offered

7.21.5 Bunge Recent Development

7.22 OSTCHEM (Group DF)

7.22.1 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Corporation Information

7.22.2 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Products Offered

7.22.5 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Recent Development

7.23 OCI Nitrogen

7.23.1 OCI Nitrogen Corporation Information

7.23.2 OCI Nitrogen Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 OCI Nitrogen Granular Urea Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 OCI Nitrogen Products Offered

7.23.5 OCI Nitrogen Recent Development

