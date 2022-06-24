Insights on the SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about SIngle-phase AC Drive(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global SIngle-phase AC Drivewill be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the SIngle-phase AC Drivesize by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Veterinary Laser Therapy Instruments, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

SIngle-phase AC Drive(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global SIngle-phase AC Drivewill be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the SIngle-phase AC Drivesize by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361128/single-phase-ac-drive

Breakup by Type

High Voltage

Low Voltage

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Water & wastewater

Power generation

Building Automation

Food & Beverage

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Nastec

Mini Motor

Bonfiglioli

CRRC YONGJI ELECTRIC

SALICRU

SUZHOU VEICHI Electric

VTDRIVE Technology

SEW-EURODRIVE

LEROY-SOMER

YASKAWA

GE Motors

Bosch Rexroth – Electric Drives and Controls

ABM Greiffenberger Antriebstechnik

CONTROL TECHNIQUES

LOVATO ELECTRIC

Celduc Relais

Delta Electronics

CG Power Systems

KB Electronics

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesSIngle-phase AC Driveperformed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theSIngle-phase AC Drivetype?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesSIngle-phase AC Drive and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SIngle-phase AC Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States SIngle-phase AC Drive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 SIngle-phase AC Drive Industry Trends

1.5.2 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Drivers

1.5.3 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Challenges

1.5.4 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High Voltage

2.1.2 Low Voltage

2.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Water & wastewater

3.1.3 Power generation

3.1.4 Building Automation

3.1.5 Food & Beverage

3.1.6 Metals & Mining

3.1.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

3.1.8 Others

3.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of SIngle-phase AC Drive in 2021

4.2.3 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers SIngle-phase AC Drive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into SIngle-phase AC Drive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top SIngle-phase AC Drive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa SIngle-phase AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nastec

7.1.1 Nastec Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nastec Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nastec SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nastec SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.1.5 Nastec Recent Development

7.2 Mini Motor

7.2.1 Mini Motor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mini Motor Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mini Motor SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mini Motor SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.2.5 Mini Motor Recent Development

7.3 Bonfiglioli

7.3.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bonfiglioli Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bonfiglioli SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bonfiglioli SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.3.5 Bonfiglioli Recent Development

7.4 CRRC YONGJI ELECTRIC

7.4.1 CRRC YONGJI ELECTRIC Corporation Information

7.4.2 CRRC YONGJI ELECTRIC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CRRC YONGJI ELECTRIC SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CRRC YONGJI ELECTRIC SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.4.5 CRRC YONGJI ELECTRIC Recent Development

7.5 SALICRU

7.5.1 SALICRU Corporation Information

7.5.2 SALICRU Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SALICRU SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SALICRU SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.5.5 SALICRU Recent Development

7.6 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric

7.6.1 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Corporation Information

7.6.2 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.6.5 SUZHOU VEICHI Electric Recent Development

7.7 VTDRIVE Technology

7.7.1 VTDRIVE Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 VTDRIVE Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 VTDRIVE Technology SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 VTDRIVE Technology SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.7.5 VTDRIVE Technology Recent Development

7.8 SEW-EURODRIVE

7.8.1 SEW-EURODRIVE Corporation Information

7.8.2 SEW-EURODRIVE Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SEW-EURODRIVE SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SEW-EURODRIVE SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.8.5 SEW-EURODRIVE Recent Development

7.9 LEROY-SOMER

7.9.1 LEROY-SOMER Corporation Information

7.9.2 LEROY-SOMER Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 LEROY-SOMER SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 LEROY-SOMER SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.9.5 LEROY-SOMER Recent Development

7.10 YASKAWA

7.10.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

7.10.2 YASKAWA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YASKAWA SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YASKAWA SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.10.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

7.11 GE Motors

7.11.1 GE Motors Corporation Information

7.11.2 GE Motors Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 GE Motors SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 GE Motors SIngle-phase AC Drive Products Offered

7.11.5 GE Motors Recent Development

7.12 Bosch Rexroth – Electric Drives and Controls

7.12.1 Bosch Rexroth – Electric Drives and Controls Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bosch Rexroth – Electric Drives and Controls Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Bosch Rexroth – Electric Drives and Controls SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Bosch Rexroth – Electric Drives and Controls Products Offered

7.12.5 Bosch Rexroth – Electric Drives and Controls Recent Development

7.13 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebstechnik

7.13.1 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebstechnik Corporation Information

7.13.2 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebstechnik Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebstechnik SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebstechnik Products Offered

7.13.5 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebstechnik Recent Development

7.14 CONTROL TECHNIQUES

7.14.1 CONTROL TECHNIQUES Corporation Information

7.14.2 CONTROL TECHNIQUES Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CONTROL TECHNIQUES SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CONTROL TECHNIQUES Products Offered

7.14.5 CONTROL TECHNIQUES Recent Development

7.15 LOVATO ELECTRIC

7.15.1 LOVATO ELECTRIC Corporation Information

7.15.2 LOVATO ELECTRIC Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 LOVATO ELECTRIC SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 LOVATO ELECTRIC Products Offered

7.15.5 LOVATO ELECTRIC Recent Development

7.16 Celduc Relais

7.16.1 Celduc Relais Corporation Information

7.16.2 Celduc Relais Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Celduc Relais SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Celduc Relais Products Offered

7.16.5 Celduc Relais Recent Development

7.17 Delta Electronics

7.17.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Delta Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Delta Electronics SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Delta Electronics Products Offered

7.17.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

7.18 CG Power Systems

7.18.1 CG Power Systems Corporation Information

7.18.2 CG Power Systems Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 CG Power Systems SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 CG Power Systems Products Offered

7.18.5 CG Power Systems Recent Development

7.19 KB Electronics

7.19.1 KB Electronics Corporation Information

7.19.2 KB Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 KB Electronics SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 KB Electronics Products Offered

7.19.5 KB Electronics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 SIngle-phase AC Drive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 SIngle-phase AC Drive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 SIngle-phase AC Drive Distributors

8.3 SIngle-phase AC Drive Production Mode & Process

8.4 SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 SIngle-phase AC Drive Sales Channels

8.4.2 SIngle-phase AC Drive Distributors

8.5 SIngle-phase AC Drive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361128/single-phase-ac-drive

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States