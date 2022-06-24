Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth US$ 280.18 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 434.55 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.16% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Single Channel Rotary Union accounting for 10.66% of the Rotary Unions for Semiconductor global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 43.41 million by 2028, growing at a revised 11.1% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) and Grinding segment is altered to an 12.85 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market size is valued at US$ 19.08 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor are US$ 98.33 million and US$ 24.03 million, severally. The proportion of the US is 52.3% in 2021, while China and Europe are 10.15% and 12.78% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 11.74% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 14.56 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 13.25%, 13.39%, and 10.95 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 15.15 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 12.56 % over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Rotary Unions for Semiconductor include Deublin, Eagle Industry, DSTI, Moog GAT, Rotary Systems, Sealink Corp, Kadant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately 81.75% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Rotary Unions for Semiconductor production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Rotary Unions for Semiconductor by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366300/rotary-unions-for-semiconductor
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Deublin
Eagle Industry
DSTI
Moog GAT
Rotary Systems
Sealink Corp
Kadant
Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Segment by Type
Single Channel Rotary Union
Multi-Channel Rotary Union
Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Segment by Application
Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) and Grinding
Wafer Handling Robots
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)
Vacuum Coating Systems
The report on the Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China Mainland
South Korea
China Taiwan
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Switzerland
Netherlands
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Rotary Unions for Semiconductor market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rotary Unions for Semiconductor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Rotary Unions for Semiconductor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Single Channel Rotary Union 3
1.2.3 Multi-Channel Rotary Union 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) and Grinding 7
1.3.3 Wafer Handling Robots 8
1.3.4 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) 9
1.3.5 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) 10
1.3.6 Vacuum Coating Systems 10
1.4 Study Objectives 11
1.5 Years Considered 12
2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Production 13
2.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Production Capacity (2017-2028) 13
2.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13
2.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Production by Region 15
2.3.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 15
2.3.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 16
2.4 North America 18
2.5 Europe 18
2.6 China 19
2.7 Japan 20
2.8 South Korea 20
3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 21
3.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21
3.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 22
3.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 23
3.4 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Region 24
3.4.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24
3.4.2 Global Sales Rotary Unions for Semiconductor by Region (2023-2028) 25
3.5 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Region 26
3.5.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26
3.5.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27
3.6 North America 28
3.7 Europe 29
3.8 Asia-Pacific 30
3.9 Latin America 31
3.10 Middle East & Africa 32
4 Competition by Manufacturers 34
4.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Manufacturers 34
4.1.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.1.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.1.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Rotary Unions for Semiconductor in 2021 35
4.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Manufacturers 36
4.2.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36
4.2.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue in 2021 37
4.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 39
4.4.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40
4.4.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 41
5 Market Size by Type 43
5.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Type 43
5.1.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43
5.1.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43
5.1.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43
5.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Type 44
5.2.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44
5.2.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45
5.2.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45
5.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Price by Type 46
5.3.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Price by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.3.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46
6 Market Size by Application 48
6.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Application 48
6.1.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48
6.1.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48
6.1.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49
6.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Application 50
6.2.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50
6.2.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 51
6.2.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51
6.3 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Price by Application 52
6.3.1 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Price by Application (2017-2022) 52
6.3.2 Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 53
7 North America 54
7.1 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 54
7.1.1 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54
7.1.2 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 55
7.2 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 56
7.2.1 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 56
7.2.2 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 57
7.3 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Country 59
7.3.1 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 59
7.3.2 North America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 60
7.3.3 U.S. 61
7.3.4 Canada 62
8 Europe 63
8.1 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 63
8.1.1 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 63
8.1.2 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 64
8.2 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 65
8.2.1 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 65
8.2.2 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 66
8.3 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Country 67
8.3.1 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67
8.3.2 Europe Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 68
8.3.3 Germany 70
8.3.4 France 70
8.3.5 U.K. 71
8.3.6 Italy 71
8.3.7 Switzerland 72
8.3.8 Netherlands 72
9 Asia Pacific 73
9.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 73
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74
9.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 75
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 75
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76
9.3 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Region 78
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Region (2017-2028) 78
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 79
9.3.3 China Mainland 81
9.3.4 South Korea 82
9.3.5 China Taiwan 83
9.3.6 Japan 83
9.3.7 India 84
9.3.8 Southeast Asia 85
9.3.9 Australia 85
10 Latin America 86
10.1 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 86
10.1.1 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 86
10.1.2 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 87
10.2 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 88
10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 88
10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 89
10.3 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Country 91
10.3.1 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 91
10.3.2 Latin America Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 92
10.3.3 Mexico 93
10.3.4 Brazil 94
10.3.5 Argentina 94
11 Middle East and Africa 95
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 95
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 95
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 96
11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 97
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 97
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 98
11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Size by Country 100
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 100
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 101
11.3.3 Turkey 102
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 103
11.3.5 UAE 103
12 Corporate Profile 105
12.1 Deublin 105
12.1.1 Deublin Corporation Information 105
12.1.2 Deublin Overview 105
12.1.3 Deublin Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106
12.1.4 Deublin Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106
12.1.5 Deublin Recent Developments 108
12.2 Eagle Industry 108
12.2.1 Eagle Industry Corporation Information 108
12.2.2 Eagle Industry Overview 109
12.2.3 Eagle Industry Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109
12.2.4 Eagle Industry Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110
12.3 DSTI 111
12.3.1 DSTI Corporation Information 111
12.3.2 DSTI Overview 111
12.3.3 DSTI Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112
12.3.4 DSTI Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112
12.3.5 DSTI Recent Developments 115
12.4 Moog GAT GmbH 115
12.4.1 Moog GAT GmbH Corporation Information 115
12.4.2 Moog GAT GmbH Overview 116
12.4.3 Moog GAT GmbH Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
12.4.4 Moog GAT GmbH Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.4.5 Moog GAT GmbH Recent Developments 119
12.5 Rotary Systems 119
12.5.1 Rotary Systems Corporation Information 120
12.5.2 Rotary Systems Overview 120
12.5.3 Rotary Systems Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121
12.5.4 Rotary Systems Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
12.6 Sealink Corp 122
12.6.1 Sealink Corp Corporation Information 122
12.6.2 Sealink Corp Overview 122
12.6.3 Sealink Corp Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.6.4 Sealink Corp Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
12.6.5 Sealink Corp Recent Developments 124
12.7 Kadant 124
12.7.1 Kadant Corporation Information 124
12.7.2 Kadant Overview 125
12.7.3 Kadant Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
12.7.4 Kadant Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 127
13.1 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Industry Chain Analysis 127
13.2 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Key Raw Materials 127
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 127
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 128
13.3 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Sales and Marketing 129
13.3.1 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Channels of Distribution 129
13.3.2 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Distributors 130
13.4 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Customers 131
14 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Dynamics 132
14.1.1 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Industry Trends 132
14.1.2 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Drivers 133
14.1.3 Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Market Challenges 133
15 Key Findings in the Global Rotary Unions for Semiconductor Study 134
16 Appendix 135
16.1 Research Methodology 135
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 135
16.1.2 Data Source 138
16.2 Author Details 140
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366300/rotary-unions-for-semiconductor
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com