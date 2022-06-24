Insights on the Digital AC Drive Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Digital AC Drive(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Digital AC Drivewill be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Digital AC Drivesize by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Key Market Segmentation

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361126/digital-ac-drive

Breakup by Type

Single-phase

Three-phase

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Water & wastewater

Power generation

Building Automation

Food & Beverage

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

ABB

Danfoss

Schneider

Siemens

Mitsubishi

Fuji

Emerson

Hitachi

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell

Toshiba

WEG

Yaskawa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesDigital AC Driveperformed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theDigital AC Drivetype?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesDigital AC Drive and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital AC Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Digital AC Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Digital AC Drive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Digital AC Drive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Digital AC Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Digital AC Drive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Digital AC Drive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Digital AC Drive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Digital AC Drive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Digital AC Drive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Digital AC Drive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Digital AC Drive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Digital AC Drive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single-phase

2.1.2 Three-phase

2.2 Global Digital AC Drive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Digital AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Digital AC Drive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Digital AC Drive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Digital AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Digital AC Drive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Water & wastewater

3.1.3 Power generation

3.1.4 Building Automation

3.1.5 Food & Beverage

3.1.6 Metals & Mining

3.1.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

3.1.8 Others

3.2 Global Digital AC Drive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Digital AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Digital AC Drive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Digital AC Drive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Digital AC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Digital AC Drive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Digital AC Drive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Digital AC Drive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital AC Drive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Digital AC Drive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Digital AC Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital AC Drive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Digital AC Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Digital AC Drive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Digital AC Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Digital AC Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Digital AC Drive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Digital AC Drive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital AC Drive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Digital AC Drive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Digital AC Drive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Digital AC Drive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Digital AC Drive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Digital AC Drive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital AC Drive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital AC Drive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Digital AC Drive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Digital AC Drive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital AC Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital AC Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ABB Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.1.5 ABB Recent Development

7.2 Danfoss

7.2.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

7.2.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Danfoss Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Danfoss Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.2.5 Danfoss Recent Development

7.3 Schneider

7.3.1 Schneider Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Schneider Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Schneider Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.3.5 Schneider Recent Development

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.6 Fuji

7.6.1 Fuji Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fuji Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fuji Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fuji Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.6.5 Fuji Recent Development

7.7 Emerson

7.7.1 Emerson Corporation Information

7.7.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Emerson Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Emerson Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.7.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hitachi Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hitachi Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.8.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.9 Parker Hannifin

7.9.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Parker Hannifin Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Parker Hannifin Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.9.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

7.10 Rockwell

7.10.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rockwell Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rockwell Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rockwell Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.10.5 Rockwell Recent Development

7.11 Toshiba

7.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Toshiba Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Toshiba Digital AC Drive Products Offered

7.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.12 WEG

7.12.1 WEG Corporation Information

7.12.2 WEG Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 WEG Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 WEG Products Offered

7.12.5 WEG Recent Development

7.13 Yaskawa

7.13.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yaskawa Digital AC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yaskawa Products Offered

7.13.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Digital AC Drive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Digital AC Drive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Digital AC Drive Distributors

8.3 Digital AC Drive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Digital AC Drive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Digital AC Drive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Digital AC Drive Distributors

8.5 Digital AC Drive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

