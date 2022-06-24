Insights on the Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motorwill be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Single-Phase AC Gear-Motorsize by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Veterinary Laser Therapy Instruments, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motorwill be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Single-Phase AC Gear-Motorsize by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361123/single-phase-ac-gear-motor

Breakup by Type

Synchronous

Asynchronous

Segment by Application

Industrial

Manufacturing

Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Fuji Electric

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Mini Motor

NORD Drivesystems

Nidec Motor

RUHRGETRIEBE

Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor

JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR

WEG

Bison Gear and Engineering

I-MAK

Telco Intercontinental

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesSingle-Phase AC Gear-Motorperformed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theSingle-Phase AC Gear-Motortype?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesSingle-Phase AC Gear-Motor and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Synchronous

2.1.2 Asynchronous

2.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial

3.1.2 Manufacturing

3.1.3 Vehicles

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fuji Electric

7.1.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Fuji Electric Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Fuji Electric Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.1.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.2.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ABB Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ABB Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.2.5 ABB Recent Development

7.3 Altra Industrial Motion

7.3.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

7.3.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Altra Industrial Motion Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Altra Industrial Motion Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.3.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

7.4 Mini Motor

7.4.1 Mini Motor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mini Motor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mini Motor Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mini Motor Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.4.5 Mini Motor Recent Development

7.5 NORD Drivesystems

7.5.1 NORD Drivesystems Corporation Information

7.5.2 NORD Drivesystems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NORD Drivesystems Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NORD Drivesystems Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.5.5 NORD Drivesystems Recent Development

7.6 Nidec Motor

7.6.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nidec Motor Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nidec Motor Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nidec Motor Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.6.5 Nidec Motor Recent Development

7.7 RUHRGETRIEBE

7.7.1 RUHRGETRIEBE Corporation Information

7.7.2 RUHRGETRIEBE Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 RUHRGETRIEBE Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 RUHRGETRIEBE Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.7.5 RUHRGETRIEBE Recent Development

7.8 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor

7.8.1 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.8.5 Dongyang City Dongzheng Motor Recent Development

7.9 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR

7.9.1 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Corporation Information

7.9.2 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.9.5 JIANGNAN YIFAN MOTOR Recent Development

7.10 WEG

7.10.1 WEG Corporation Information

7.10.2 WEG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 WEG Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 WEG Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.10.5 WEG Recent Development

7.11 Bison Gear and Engineering

7.11.1 Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bison Gear and Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bison Gear and Engineering Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bison Gear and Engineering Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Products Offered

7.11.5 Bison Gear and Engineering Recent Development

7.12 I-MAK

7.12.1 I-MAK Corporation Information

7.12.2 I-MAK Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 I-MAK Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 I-MAK Products Offered

7.12.5 I-MAK Recent Development

7.13 Telco Intercontinental

7.13.1 Telco Intercontinental Corporation Information

7.13.2 Telco Intercontinental Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Telco Intercontinental Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Telco Intercontinental Products Offered

7.13.5 Telco Intercontinental Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Distributors

8.3 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Distributors

8.5 Single-Phase AC Gear-Motor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361123/single-phase-ac-gear-motor

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States