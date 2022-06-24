Global Semiconductor Valve Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Semiconductor Valve market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Semiconductor Valve market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Semiconductor Valve market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,711.98 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,545.23 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Diaphragm Valve accounting for 26.44% of the Semiconductor Valve global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 659.33 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Semiconductor Cleaning Equipment segment is altered to an 5.39% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Semiconductor Valve market size was US$ 235.69 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Semiconductor Valve were US$ 381.92 million and US$ 229.39 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 22.31% in 2021, while China and Europe are 13.77% and 13.28% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 17.90% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.78% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 4.28%, 5.12%, and 15.16% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Semiconductor Valve landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 73.82 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 1.99% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Valve include VAT Vakuumventile, Parker, Fujikin, CKD, Swagelok, MKS, SMC Corporation, GEMÜ, and Entegris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 68.61% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Semiconductor Valve production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Semiconductor Valve by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

VAT Vakuumventile

Parker

Fujikin

CKD

Swagelok

MKS

SMC Corporation

GEMÜ

Entegris

Festo

Gptech

Ham-Let Group

Valex

FITOK

Hy-Lok

GCE Group

KINGLAIGROUP

PRIMET JAPAN

GTC Products

Teesing

KITZ

IHARA

TESCOM

Rotarex

Semiconductor Valve Market Segment by Type

Diaphragm Valve

Bellows Valve

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Door Valve

Angle Valve

Teflon Valve

Gate Valve

Check Valve

Others

Semiconductor Valve Market Segment by Application

Semiconductor Cleaning Equipment

CVD/ALD

PVD

Semiconductor Measuring Equipment

CMP Equipment

Ion Implantation and Diffusion

Drying

Others

The report on the Semiconductor Valve market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Valve with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Semiconductor Valve Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Diaphragm Valve 3

1.2.3 Bellows Valve 4

1.2.4 Ball Valve 4

1.2.5 Butterfly Valve 5

1.2.6 Door Valve 5

1.2.7 Angle Valve 6

1.2.8 Teflon Valve 6

1.2.9 Check Valve 6

1.2.10 Gate Valve 7

1.2.11 Others 7

1.3 Market by Application 8

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

1.3.2 Semiconductor Cleaning Equipment 10

1.3.3 CVD/ALD 11

1.3.4 PVD 11

1.3.5 Semiconductor Measuring Equipment 12

1.3.6 CMP Equipment 12

1.3.7 Ion Implantation and Diffusion 13

1.3.8 Drying 13

1.3.9 Others 13

1.4 Study Objectives 14

1.5 Years Considered 15

2 Global Semiconductor Valve Production 16

2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Production Capacity (2017-2028) 16

2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 16

2.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Production by Region 18

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 18

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 19

2.4 North America 21

2.5 Europe 22

2.6 China 23

2.7 Japan 24

3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 25

3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 25

3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 26

3.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 27

3.4 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Region 28

3.4.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.4.2 Global Sales Semiconductor Valve by Region (2023-2028) 29

3.5 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region 31

3.5.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 31

3.5.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 31

3.6 North America 32

3.7 Europe 34

3.8 Asia-Pacific 36

3.9 Latin America 38

3.10 Middle East & Africa 40

4 Competition by Manufacturers 42

4.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Manufacturers 42

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 42

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 43

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Valve in 2021 44

4.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Manufacturers 44

4.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 44

4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 46

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Valve Revenue in 2021 47

4.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 47

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 48

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 48

4.4.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 49

4.4.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 50

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 52

5 Market Size by Type 54

5.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Type 54

5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 54

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 54

5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 55

5.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Type 56

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 56

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 57

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 57

5.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Type 59

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Type (2017-2022) 59

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 59

6 Market Size by Application 60

6.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Application 60

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 60

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 60

6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 61

6.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Application 62

6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 62

6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 63

6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 63

6.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Application 65

6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Application (2017-2022) 65

6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 65

7 North America 66

7.1 North America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 66

7.2 North America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 67

7.3 North America Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country 69

7.3.1 North America Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 69

7.3.2 North America Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70

7.3.3 United States 71

7.3.4 Canada 72

8 Europe 73

8.1 Europe Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 73

8.2 Europe Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 74

8.3 Europe Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Country 76

8.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 76

8.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 77

8.3.3 Germany 79

8.3.4 France 80

8.3.5 U.K. 81

8.3.6 Italy 82

8.3.7 Russia 83

9 Asia Pacific 84

9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 84

9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 85

9.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Region 87

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Sales by Region (2017-2028) 87

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 88

9.3.3 China 90

9.3.4 Japan 91

9.3.5 South Korea 92

9.3.6 India 93

9.3.7 Australia 94

9.3.8 China Taiwan 95

9.3.9 Southeast Asia 96

10 Latin America 97

10.1 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 97

10.2 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 98

10.3 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Country 100

10.3.1 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 100

10.3.2 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 101

10.3.3 Mexico 103

10.3.4 Brazil 104

10.3.5 Argentina 105

11 Middle East and Africa 106

11.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 106

11.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 107

11.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Country 109

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 109

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 110

11.3.3 Middle East 111

11.3.4 Africa 112

12 Company Profiles 113

12.1 VAT Vakuumventile 113

12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 113

12.1.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 114

12.1.3 VAT Vakuumventile Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 114

12.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 115

12.2 Parker 115

12.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 115

12.2.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 116

12.2.3 Parker Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 116

12.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 116

12.3 Fujikin 117

12.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 117

12.3.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 118

12.3.3 Fujikin Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 118

12.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 119

12.4 CKD 119

12.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 119

12.4.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 120

12.4.3 CKD Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 120

12.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 120

12.5 Swagelok 121

12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 121

12.5.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 122

12.5.3 Swagelok Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 122

12.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 123

12.6 MKS 123

12.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 123

12.6.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 124

12.6.3 MKS Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 124

12.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 124

12.7 SMC Corporation 125

12.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 125

12.7.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 126

12.7.3 SMC Corporation Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 126

12.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 127

12.8 GEM脺 127

12.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 127

12.8.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 128

12.8.3 GEM脺 Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 128

12.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 129

12.9 Entegris 129

12.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 129

12.9.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 130

12.9.3 Entegris Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 130

12.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 131

12.10 Festo 131

12.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 131

12.10.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 132

12.10.3 Festo Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 133

12.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 133

12.11 Gptech 133

12.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 133

12.11.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 134

12.11.3 Gptech Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 135

12.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 135

12.12 Ham-Let Group 135

12.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 135

12.12.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 136

12.12.3 Ham-Let Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 136

12.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 137

12.13 Valex 137

12.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 137

12.13.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 138

12.13.3 Valex Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 138

12.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 139

12.14 FITOK Group 139

12.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 139

12.14.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 140

12.14.3 FITOK Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 140

12.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 141

12.15 Hy-Lok 141

12.15.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 141

12.15.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 142

12.15.3 Hy-Lok Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 142

12.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview 142

12.16 GCE Group 143

12.16.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 143

12.16.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 144

12.16.3 GCE Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 145

12.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview 145

12.17 Kinglai Group 145

12.17.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 145

12.17.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 146

12.17.3 Kinglai Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 146

12.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview 147

12.18 PRIMET JAPAN CO,LTD 147

12.18.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 147

12.18.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 148

12.18.3 PRIMET JAPAN CO,LTD Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 148

12.18.4 Main Business/Business Overview 148

12.19 GTC Products 149

12.19.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 149

12.19.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 150

12.19.3 GTC Products Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 150

12.19.4 Main Business/Business Overview 151

12.20 Teesing 151

12.20.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 151

12.20.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 152

12.20.3 Teesing Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 153

12.20.4 Main Business/Business Overview 153

12.21 KITZ 153

12.21.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 153

12.21.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 154

12.21.3 KITZ Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 155

12.21.4 Main Business/Business Overview 155

12.22 IHARA 155

12.22.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 155

12.22.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 156

12.22.3 IHARA Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 156

12.22.4 Main Business/Business Overview 157

12.23 TESCOM 157

12.23.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 157

12.23.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 158

12.23.3 TESCOM Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 158

12.23.4 Main Business/Business Overview 159

12.24 Rotarex 159

12.24.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 159

12.24.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 160

12.24.3 Rotarex Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 161

12.24.4 Main Business/Business Overview 161

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 162

13.1 Semiconductor Valve Industry Chain Analysis 162

13.2 Semiconductor Valve Key Raw Materials 162

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 162

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 163

13.3 Semiconductor Valve Production Mode & Process 164

13.4 Semiconductor Valve Sales and Marketing 165

13.4.1 Semiconductor Valve Sales Channels 165

13.4.2 Semiconductor Valve Distributors 166

13.5 Semiconductor Valve Customers 167

14 Semiconductor Valve Market Dynamics 168

14.1.1 Semiconductor Valve Industry Trends 168

14.1.2 Semiconductor Valve Market Drivers 168

14.1.3 Semiconductor Valve Market Challenges 169

14.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 169

15 Key Findings in the Global Semiconductor Valve Study 171

16 Appendix 172

16.1 Research Methodology 172

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 172

16.1.2 Data Source 175

16.2 Author Details 178

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

