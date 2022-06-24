Global Semiconductor Valve Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Semiconductor Valve market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Semiconductor Valve market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Semiconductor Valve market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,711.98 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,545.23 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Diaphragm Valve accounting for 26.44% of the Semiconductor Valve global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 659.33 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Semiconductor Cleaning Equipment segment is altered to an 5.39% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Semiconductor Valve market size was US$ 235.69 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Semiconductor Valve were US$ 381.92 million and US$ 229.39 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 22.31% in 2021, while China and Europe are 13.77% and 13.28% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 17.90% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.78% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 4.28%, 5.12%, and 15.16% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Semiconductor Valve landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 73.82 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 1.99% over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Valve include VAT Vakuumventile, Parker, Fujikin, CKD, Swagelok, MKS, SMC Corporation, GEMÜ, and Entegris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 68.61% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Semiconductor Valve production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Semiconductor Valve by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
VAT Vakuumventile
Parker
Fujikin
CKD
Swagelok
MKS
SMC Corporation
GEMÜ
Entegris
Festo
Gptech
Ham-Let Group
Valex
FITOK
Hy-Lok
GCE Group
KINGLAIGROUP
PRIMET JAPAN
GTC Products
Teesing
KITZ
IHARA
TESCOM
Rotarex
Semiconductor Valve Market Segment by Type
Diaphragm Valve
Bellows Valve
Ball Valve
Butterfly Valve
Door Valve
Angle Valve
Teflon Valve
Gate Valve
Check Valve
Others
Semiconductor Valve Market Segment by Application
Semiconductor Cleaning Equipment
CVD/ALD
PVD
Semiconductor Measuring Equipment
CMP Equipment
Ion Implantation and Diffusion
Drying
Others
The report on the Semiconductor Valve market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Semiconductor Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Semiconductor Valve with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Semiconductor Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Semiconductor Valve Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Diaphragm Valve 3
1.2.3 Bellows Valve 4
1.2.4 Ball Valve 4
1.2.5 Butterfly Valve 5
1.2.6 Door Valve 5
1.2.7 Angle Valve 6
1.2.8 Teflon Valve 6
1.2.9 Check Valve 6
1.2.10 Gate Valve 7
1.2.11 Others 7
1.3 Market by Application 8
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8
1.3.2 Semiconductor Cleaning Equipment 10
1.3.3 CVD/ALD 11
1.3.4 PVD 11
1.3.5 Semiconductor Measuring Equipment 12
1.3.6 CMP Equipment 12
1.3.7 Ion Implantation and Diffusion 13
1.3.8 Drying 13
1.3.9 Others 13
1.4 Study Objectives 14
1.5 Years Considered 15
2 Global Semiconductor Valve Production 16
2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Production Capacity (2017-2028) 16
2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 16
2.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Production by Region 18
2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 18
2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 19
2.4 North America 21
2.5 Europe 22
2.6 China 23
2.7 Japan 24
3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 25
3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 25
3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 26
3.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 27
3.4 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Region 28
3.4.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Region (2017-2022) 28
3.4.2 Global Sales Semiconductor Valve by Region (2023-2028) 29
3.5 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region 31
3.5.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 31
3.5.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 31
3.6 North America 32
3.7 Europe 34
3.8 Asia-Pacific 36
3.9 Latin America 38
3.10 Middle East & Africa 40
4 Competition by Manufacturers 42
4.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Manufacturers 42
4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 42
4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 43
4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Valve in 2021 44
4.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Manufacturers 44
4.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 44
4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 46
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Valve Revenue in 2021 47
4.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 47
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 48
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 48
4.4.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 49
4.4.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 50
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 52
5 Market Size by Type 54
5.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Type 54
5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 54
5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 54
5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 55
5.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Type 56
5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 56
5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 57
5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 57
5.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Type 59
5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Type (2017-2022) 59
5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 59
6 Market Size by Application 60
6.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales by Application 60
6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 60
6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 60
6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 61
6.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Application 62
6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 62
6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 63
6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 63
6.3 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Application 65
6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Valve Price by Application (2017-2022) 65
6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Valve Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 65
7 North America 66
7.1 North America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 66
7.2 North America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 67
7.3 North America Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country 69
7.3.1 North America Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 69
7.3.2 North America Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70
7.3.3 United States 71
7.3.4 Canada 72
8 Europe 73
8.1 Europe Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 73
8.2 Europe Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 74
8.3 Europe Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Country 76
8.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 76
8.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 77
8.3.3 Germany 79
8.3.4 France 80
8.3.5 U.K. 81
8.3.6 Italy 82
8.3.7 Russia 83
9 Asia Pacific 84
9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 84
9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 85
9.3 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Region 87
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Sales by Region (2017-2028) 87
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 88
9.3.3 China 90
9.3.4 Japan 91
9.3.5 South Korea 92
9.3.6 India 93
9.3.7 Australia 94
9.3.8 China Taiwan 95
9.3.9 Southeast Asia 96
10 Latin America 97
10.1 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 97
10.2 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 98
10.3 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Country 100
10.3.1 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 100
10.3.2 Latin America Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 101
10.3.3 Mexico 103
10.3.4 Brazil 104
10.3.5 Argentina 105
11 Middle East and Africa 106
11.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Type 106
11.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Application 107
11.3 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Market Size by Country 109
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Sales by Country (2017-2028) 109
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Valve Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 110
11.3.3 Middle East 111
11.3.4 Africa 112
12 Company Profiles 113
12.1 VAT Vakuumventile 113
12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 113
12.1.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 114
12.1.3 VAT Vakuumventile Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 114
12.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 115
12.2 Parker 115
12.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 115
12.2.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 116
12.2.3 Parker Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 116
12.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 116
12.3 Fujikin 117
12.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 117
12.3.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 118
12.3.3 Fujikin Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 118
12.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 119
12.4 CKD 119
12.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 119
12.4.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 120
12.4.3 CKD Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 120
12.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 120
12.5 Swagelok 121
12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 121
12.5.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 122
12.5.3 Swagelok Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 122
12.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 123
12.6 MKS 123
12.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 123
12.6.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 124
12.6.3 MKS Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 124
12.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 124
12.7 SMC Corporation 125
12.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 125
12.7.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 126
12.7.3 SMC Corporation Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 126
12.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 127
12.8 GEM脺 127
12.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 127
12.8.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 128
12.8.3 GEM脺 Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 128
12.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 129
12.9 Entegris 129
12.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 129
12.9.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 130
12.9.3 Entegris Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 130
12.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 131
12.10 Festo 131
12.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 131
12.10.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 132
12.10.3 Festo Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 133
12.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 133
12.11 Gptech 133
12.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 133
12.11.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 134
12.11.3 Gptech Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 135
12.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 135
12.12 Ham-Let Group 135
12.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 135
12.12.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 136
12.12.3 Ham-Let Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 136
12.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 137
12.13 Valex 137
12.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 137
12.13.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 138
12.13.3 Valex Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 138
12.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 139
12.14 FITOK Group 139
12.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 139
12.14.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 140
12.14.3 FITOK Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 140
12.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 141
12.15 Hy-Lok 141
12.15.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 141
12.15.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 142
12.15.3 Hy-Lok Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 142
12.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview 142
12.16 GCE Group 143
12.16.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 143
12.16.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 144
12.16.3 GCE Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 145
12.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview 145
12.17 Kinglai Group 145
12.17.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 145
12.17.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 146
12.17.3 Kinglai Group Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 146
12.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview 147
12.18 PRIMET JAPAN CO,LTD 147
12.18.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 147
12.18.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 148
12.18.3 PRIMET JAPAN CO,LTD Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 148
12.18.4 Main Business/Business Overview 148
12.19 GTC Products 149
12.19.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 149
12.19.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 150
12.19.3 GTC Products Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 150
12.19.4 Main Business/Business Overview 151
12.20 Teesing 151
12.20.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 151
12.20.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 152
12.20.3 Teesing Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 153
12.20.4 Main Business/Business Overview 153
12.21 KITZ 153
12.21.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 153
12.21.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 154
12.21.3 KITZ Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 155
12.21.4 Main Business/Business Overview 155
12.22 IHARA 155
12.22.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 155
12.22.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 156
12.22.3 IHARA Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 156
12.22.4 Main Business/Business Overview 157
12.23 TESCOM 157
12.23.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 157
12.23.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 158
12.23.3 TESCOM Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 158
12.23.4 Main Business/Business Overview 159
12.24 Rotarex 159
12.24.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 159
12.24.2 Semiconductor Valve Product Overview 160
12.24.3 Rotarex Semiconductor Valve Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2019-2022) 161
12.24.4 Main Business/Business Overview 161
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 162
13.1 Semiconductor Valve Industry Chain Analysis 162
13.2 Semiconductor Valve Key Raw Materials 162
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 162
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 163
13.3 Semiconductor Valve Production Mode & Process 164
13.4 Semiconductor Valve Sales and Marketing 165
13.4.1 Semiconductor Valve Sales Channels 165
13.4.2 Semiconductor Valve Distributors 166
13.5 Semiconductor Valve Customers 167
14 Semiconductor Valve Market Dynamics 168
14.1.1 Semiconductor Valve Industry Trends 168
14.1.2 Semiconductor Valve Market Drivers 168
14.1.3 Semiconductor Valve Market Challenges 169
14.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 169
15 Key Findings in the Global Semiconductor Valve Study 171
16 Appendix 172
16.1 Research Methodology 172
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 172
16.1.2 Data Source 175
16.2 Author Details 178
