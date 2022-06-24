Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global semiconductor wafer transfer robots was US$ 1,111 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,597 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.99% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, atmosphere WTR accounting for 69% of the semiconductor wafer transfer robots global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1,076 million by 2028, growing at a revised 3.56% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

China Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market size was US$ 251 million in 2021, while the US and Japan semiconductor wafer transfer robots were US$ 107 million and US$ 155 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 9.72% in 2021, while China and Japan are 22.6% and 13.9% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 30% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 7.13% through the analysis period.

The global key manufacturers of semiconductor wafer transfer robots include Brooks Automation, RORZE Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, Hirata Corporation, Yaskawa, Nidec (Genmark Automation), JEL Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, and Robostar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 78% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the semiconductor wafer transfer robots production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of semiconductor wafer transfer robots by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kawasaki Robotics

Brooks Automation

RORZE Corporation

DAIHEN Corporation

Hirata Corporation

Yaskawa

JEL Corporation

Nidec (Genmark Automation)

Siasun Robot & Automation

RAONTEC Inc

Robostar

Staubli

Sanwa Engineering Corporation

Tazmo

HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES

EPSON Robots

Kensington Laboratories

isel Germany AG

ULVAC

KORO

Shibaura Machine

Robots and Design (RND)

Hine Automation

HYULIM Robot

Moog Inc

Innovative Robotics

Rexxam Co Ltd

He-Five LLC.

Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Segment by Type

Atmosphere WTR

Vacuum WTR

Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Segment by Application

Etching Equipment

Deposition (PVD & CVD)

Semiconductor Inspection Equipment

Coater & Developer

Lithography Machine

Cleaning Equipment

Ion Implanter

CMP Equipment

Others Equipment

The report on the Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

China Taiwan

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of World

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Atmosphere WTR (Wafer Transfer Robots) 3

1.2.3 Vacuum WTR (Wafer Transfer Robots) 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Etching Equipment 7

1.3.3 Deposition (PVD & CVD) 7

1.3.4 Semiconductor Inspection Equipment 8

1.3.5 Coater & Developer 9

1.3.6 Lithography Machine 10

1.3.7 Cleaning Equipment 11

1.3.8 Ion Implanter 11

1.3.9 CMP Equipment 11

1.3.10 Others Equipment 12

1.4 Study Objectives 13

1.5 Years Considered 14

2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Production 15

2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Production Capacity (2017-2028) 15

2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 16

2.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Production by Region 18

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 18

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 19

2.4 North America 20

2.5 Europe 20

2.6 China 21

2.7 Japan 21

2.8 South Korea 22

2.9 China Taiwan 22

3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 23

3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 23

3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 24

3.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 25

3.4 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Region 26

3.4.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.4.2 Global Sales Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots by Region (2023-2028) 27

3.5 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Region 28

3.5.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.5.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 28

3.6 North America 29

3.7 Europe 30

3.8 Asia-Pacific 31

3.9 Latin America 32

3.10 Middle East & Africa 33

4 Competition by Manufacturers 35

4.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Manufacturers 35

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots in 2021 37

4.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Manufacturers 38

4.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue in 2021 41

4.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 43

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 43

4.4.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 43

4.4.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 45

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 48

5 Market Size by Type 52

5.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Type 52

5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 52

5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 53

5.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Type 54

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 54

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 54

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 54

5.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Price by Type 55

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Price by Type (2017-2022) 55

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 56

6 Market Size by Application 57

6.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Application 57

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 57

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 57

6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 58

6.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Application 59

6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 59

6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 60

6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

6.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Price by Application 62

6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Price by Application (2017-2022) 62

6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 62

7 North America 64

7.1 North America Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Country (2017-2028) 64

7.2 North America Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 65

7.3 United States 66

7.4 Canada 66

8 Europe 67

8.1 Europe Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67

8.2 Europe Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 68

8.3 Germany 70

8.4 France 70

8.5 U.K. 71

8.6 Italy 71

8.7 Netherlands 72

9 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Size by Region 73

9.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales by Region (2017-2028) 73

9.2 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 74

9.3 China 76

9.4 Japan 76

9.5 South Korea 77

9.6 China Taiwan 77

9.7 Southeast Asia 78

10 Corporate Profile 79

10.1 Brooks Automation 79

10.1.1 Brooks Automation Corporation Information 79

10.1.2 Brooks Automation Overview 80

10.1.3 Brooks Automation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

10.1.4 Brooks Automation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 81

10.1.5 Brooks Automation Recent Developments 81

10.2 RORZE Corporation 82

10.2.1 RORZE Corporation Corporation Information 82

10.2.2 RORZE Corporation Overview 83

10.2.3 RORZE Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

10.2.4 RORZE Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 84

10.2.5 RORZE Corporation Recent Developments 85

10.3 DAIHEN Corporation 86

10.3.1 DAIHEN Corporation Corporation Information 86

10.3.2 DAIHEN Corporation Overview 86

10.3.3 DAIHEN Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

10.3.4 DAIHEN Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88

10.3.5 DAIHEN Corporation Recent Developments 89

10.4 Hirata Corporation 89

10.4.1 Hirata Corporation Corporation Information 89

10.4.2 Hirata Corporation Overview 90

10.4.3 Hirata Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

10.4.4 Hirata Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91

10.4.5 Hirata Corporation Recent Developments 92

10.5 Yaskawa 92

10.5.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information 92

10.5.2 Yaskawa Overview 93

10.5.3 Yaskawa Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

10.5.4 Yaskawa Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

10.5.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments 97

10.6 Nidec (Genmark Automation) 97

10.6.1 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Corporation Information 97

10.6.2 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Overview 98

10.6.3 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

10.6.4 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99

10.6.5 Nidec (Genmark Automation) Recent Developments 100

10.7 JEL Corporation 101

10.7.1 JEL Corporation Corporation Information 101

10.7.2 JEL Corporation Overview 101

10.7.3 JEL Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

10.7.4 JEL Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 102

10.8 Kawasaki Robotics 105

10.8.1 Kawasaki Robotics Corporation Information 105

10.8.2 Kawasaki Robotics Overview 105

10.8.3 Kawasaki Robotics Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

10.8.4 Kawasaki Robotics Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 107

10.9 Robostar 109

10.9.1 Robostar Corporation Information 109

10.9.2 Robostar Overview 110

10.9.3 Robostar Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

10.9.4 Robostar Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

10.10 Robots and Design (RND) 111

10.10.1 Robots and Design (RND) Corporation Information 111

10.10.2 Robots and Design (RND) Overview 111

10.10.3 Robots and Design (RND) Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

10.10.4 Robots and Design (RND) Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

10.11 HYULIM Robot 113

10.11.1 HYULIM Robot Corporation Information 113

10.11.2 HYULIM Robot Overview 114

10.11.3 HYULIM Robot Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

10.11.4 HYULIM Robot Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

10.12 RAONTEC Inc 115

10.12.1 RAONTEC Inc Corporation Information 115

10.12.2 RAONTEC Inc Overview 116

10.12.3 RAONTEC Inc Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

10.12.4 RAONTEC Inc Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

10.13 KORO 118

10.13.1 KORO Corporation Information 118

10.13.2 KORO Overview 119

10.13.3 KORO Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

10.13.4 KORO Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

10.14 Tazmo 121

10.14.1 Tazmo Corporation Information 121

10.14.2 Tazmo Overview 121

10.14.3 Tazmo Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

10.14.4 Tazmo Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

10.15 Rexxam Co Ltd 123

10.15.1 Rexxam Co Ltd Corporation Information 123

10.15.2 Rexxam Co Ltd Overview 124

10.15.3 Rexxam Co Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

10.15.4 Rexxam Co Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124

10.16 ULVAC 125

10.16.1 ULVAC Corporation Information 126

10.16.2 ULVAC Overview 126

10.16.3 ULVAC Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

10.16.4 ULVAC Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

10.17 Kensington Laboratories 127

10.17.1 Kensington Laboratories Corporation Information 127

10.17.2 Kensington Laboratories Overview 128

10.17.3 Kensington Laboratories Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

10.17.4 Kensington Laboratories Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

10.18 EPSON Robots 131

10.18.1 EPSON Robots Corporation Information 131

10.18.2 EPSON Robots Overview 132

10.18.3 EPSON Robots Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

10.18.4 EPSON Robots Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133

10.19 Hine Automation 134

10.19.1 Hine Automation Corporation Information 134

10.19.2 Hine Automation Overview 134

10.19.3 Hine Automation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

10.19.4 Hine Automation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 135

10.20 Moog Inc 136

10.20.1 Moog Inc Corporation Information 136

10.20.2 Moog Inc Overview 136

10.20.3 Moog Inc Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 137

10.20.4 Moog Inc Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138

10.21 Innovative Robotics 139

10.21.1 Innovative Robotics Corporation Information 139

10.21.2 Innovative Robotics Overview 140

10.21.3 Innovative Robotics Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

10.21.4 Innovative Robotics Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141

10.22 Staubli 142

10.22.1 Staubli Corporation Information 142

10.22.2 Staubli Overview 143

10.22.3 Staubli Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

10.22.4 Staubli Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 144

10.23 Isel Germany AG 144

10.23.1 Isel Germany AG Corporation Information 144

10.23.2 Isel Germany AG Overview 145

10.23.3 Isel Germany AG Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146

10.23.4 Isel Germany AG Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146

10.23.5 Isel Germany AG Recent Developments 148

10.24 Sanwa Engineering 148

10.24.1 Sanwa Engineering Corporation Information 148

10.24.2 Sanwa Engineering Overview 149

10.24.3 Sanwa Engineering Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 149

10.24.4 Sanwa Engineering Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 150

10.25 SIASUN Robot & Automation 153

10.25.1 SIASUN Robot & Automation Corporation Information 153

10.25.2 SIASUN Robot & Automation Overview 153

10.25.3 SIASUN Robot & Automation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 154

10.25.4 SIASUN Robot & Automation Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 154

10.25.5 SIASUN Robot & Automation Recent Developments 155

10.26 HIWIN Technologies Corp 155

10.26.1 HIWIN Technologies Corp Corporation Information 155

10.26.2 HIWIN Technologies Corp Overview 156

10.26.3 HIWIN Technologies Corp Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 157

10.26.4 HIWIN Technologies Corp Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 157

10.27 He-five 159

10.27.1 He-five Corporation Information 159

10.27.2 He-five Overview 159

10.27.3 He-five Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 160

10.27.4 He-five Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 160

11 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 162

11.1 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Industry Chain Analysis 162

11.2 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Key Raw Materials 162

11.2.1 Key Raw Materials 162

11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 163

11.3 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales and Marketing 165

11.3.1 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Sales Channels 165

11.3.2 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Distributors 165

11.4 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Customers 166

12 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Dynamics 167

12.1.1 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Industry Trends 167

12.1.2 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Drivers 167

12.1.3 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Challenges 168

12.1.4 Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Market Restraints 169

13 Key Findings in the Global Semiconductor Wafer Transfer Robots Study 170

14 Appendix 171

14.1 Research Methodology 171

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 171

14.1.2 Data Source 174

14.2 Author Details 176

