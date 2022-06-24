Global Silicon Ring Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Silicon Ring market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Ring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Silicon Ring market.

Summary

Silicon (Si) single crystal, also known as silicon single crystal, is a semiconductor material with a substantially complete lattice structure that is grown from high-purity polycrystalline silicon and melted in a single crystal silicon growth furnace.

In the wafer etching process, the silicon wafer is placed on the lower electrode single crystal silicon ring after a complex photolithography process with additional voltage, and then the plasma etching gas is introduced to adjust the surface of the silicon wafer according to the designed line width. and depth, etc. are etched, and finally an integrated circuit is formed. As the main etching consumables, silicon rings are not only supplied to direct downstream etching machine manufacturers (such as LAM and TEL, etc.), but also to wafer manufacturers (such as TSMC and SMIC, etc.), for the latter Suppliers of silicon electrode components are also known as second sources.

Silicon rings for etching are mainly used on 8-12 inches (i.e., 200mm-300mm) plasma etcher. In the manufacturing process of integrated circuits, high-purity silicon components and wafers are made of silicon, which makes the electrical properties of etching more uniform, so silicon rings are widely used in semiconductor etchers. The periodic consumption of silicon ring products has become an important consumable component in the wafer processing process, which directly affects the electrical properties of the wafer. For example, a silicon ring needs to be replaced after processing about 200 wafers. The market demand for silicon rings is mainly driven by the wafer processing capacity of chip factories. According to the current global wafer production situation, the global annual demand for 8-inch silicon rings is about 300,000 pieces, and the number of 12-inch silicon rings is about 500,000 pieces. The total market size is about 3.3 One hundred million U.S. dollars. The main technical requirements of the silicon ring include electrical parameters (i.e., conductivity type, resistivity, and radial resistivity change), geometric size, crystallographic orientation, and degree of deviation from crystallographic orientation, oxygen content, carbon content, crystal defects, surface quality, surface roughness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Silicon Ring market size is estimated to be worth US$ 377.82 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 751.96 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.15% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 12 Inches accounting for 64.09% of the Silicon Ring global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 514.87 million by 2028, growing at a revised 13.22% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Logic IC and Storage IC segment is altered to an 12.79 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Silicon Ring market is estimated at US$ 84.36 million in 2021, while Europe is forecast to reach US$ 31.58 million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is 25.44% in 2021, while Europe percentage is 5.03%, and it is predicted that Europe share will reach 4.2% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 8.84 % through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 10.64 % and 14.91 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Silicon Ring include Silfex, Hana Silicon, CoorsTek, Thinkon Semiconductor, Worldex Industry & Trading, Grinm Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Materials, and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 5 largest players have an 82.8% market share of Silicon Ring in 2021.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Silfex

Hana Silicon

CoorsTek

Thinkon Semiconductor

Worldex Industry & Trading

Grinm Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Materials

Silicon Ring Market Segment by Type

8 Inches

12 Inches

Others

Silicon Ring Market Segment by Application

RF and Power Semiconductors

Logic IC and Storage IC

Others

The report on the Silicon Ring market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China Mainland

South Korea

China Taiwan

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Silicon Ring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Silicon Ring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicon Ring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicon Ring with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicon Ring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Silicon Ring Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Ring 1

1.2 Silicon Ring Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Silicon Ring Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 8 Inches 3

1.2.3 12 Inches 3

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Silicon Ring Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Silicon Ring Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 RF and Power Semiconductors 5

1.3.3 Logic IC and Storage IC 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 6

1.4.1 Global Silicon Ring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 6

1.4.2 Global Silicon Ring Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 7

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global Silicon Ring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 8

1.5.2 North America Silicon Ring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.5.3 Europe Silicon Ring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.4 China Silicon Ring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.5 Japan Silicon Ring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.6 South Korea Silicon Ring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 13

2.1 Global Silicon Ring Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.2 Global Silicon Ring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.3 Silicon Ring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

2.4 Global Silicon Ring Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.5 Manufacturers Silicon Ring Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 17

2.6 Silicon Ring Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.6.1 Silicon Ring Market Concentration Rate 19

2.6.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Silicon Ring Players Market Share by Revenue 20

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 20

3 Production by Region 22

3.1 Global Production of Silicon Ring by Region (2017-2022) 22

3.2 Global Silicon Ring Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 22

3.3 Global Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 23

3.4 North America Silicon Ring Production 24

3.4.1 North America Silicon Ring Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 North America Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 24

3.5 Europe Silicon Ring Production 25

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Ring Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 25

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 25

3.6 China Silicon Ring Production (2017-2022) 26

3.6.1 China Silicon Ring Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 26

3.6.2 China Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 26

3.7 Japan Silicon Ring Production (2017-2022) 27

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Ring Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 27

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.8 South Korea Silicon Ring Production (2017-2022) 28

3.8.1 South Korea Silicon Ring Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.8.2 South Korea Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

4 Silicon Ring Consumption by Region 29

4.1 Global Silicon Ring Consumption by Region 29

4.1.1 Global Silicon Ring Consumption by Region 29

4.1.2 Global Silicon Ring Consumption Market Share by Region 29

4.2 North America 30

4.2.1 North America Silicon Ring Consumption by Country 31

4.2.2 U.S. 32

4.2.3 Canada 32

4.3 Europe 33

4.3.1 Europe Silicon Ring Consumption by Country 33

4.3.2 Germany 34

4.3.3 France 35

4.3.4 U.K. 35

4.3.5 Italy 36

4.3.6 Switzerland 36

4.3.7 Netherlands 37

4.4 Asia Pacific 37

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Ring Consumption by Region 38

4.4.2 China Mainland 39

4.4.3 South Korea 39

4.4.4 China Taiwan 40

4.4.5 Japan 40

4.4.6 India 41

4.4.7 Southeast Asia 41

4.4.8 Australia 42

4.5 Latin America 42

4.5.1 Latin America Silicon Ring Consumption by Country 43

4.5.2 Mexico 44

4.5.3 Brazil 44

4.5.4 Argentina 45

5 Segment by Type 46

5.1 Global Silicon Ring Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.2 Global Silicon Ring Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.3 Global Silicon Ring Price by Type (2017-2022) 48

6 Segment by Application 50

6.1 Global Silicon Ring Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.2 Global Silicon Ring Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.3 Global Silicon Ring Price by Application (2017-2022) 52

7 Key Companies Profiled 54

7.1 Silfex 54

7.1.1 Silfex Silicon Ring Corporation Information 54

7.1.2 Silfex Silicon Ring Product Portfolio 54

7.1.3 Silfex Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

7.1.4 Silfex Main Business and Markets Served 55

7.1.5 Silfex Recent Developments/Updates 56

7.2 Hana Materials 56

7.2.1 Hana Materials Silicon Ring Corporation Information 56

7.2.2 Hana Materials Silicon Ring Product Portfolio 57

7.2.3 Hana Materials Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 57

7.2.4 Hana Materials Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.2.5 Hana Materials Recent Developments/Updates 58

7.3 CoorsTek 59

7.3.1 CoorsTek Silicon Ring Corporation Information 59

7.3.2 CoorsTek Silicon Ring Product Portfolio 59

7.3.3 CoorsTek Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

7.3.4 CoorsTek Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.3.5 CoorsTek Recent Developments/Updates 61

7.4 Thinkon Semiconductor 61

7.4.1 Thinkon Semiconductor Silicon Ring Corporation Information 61

7.4.2 Thinkon Semiconductor Silicon Ring Product Portfolio 62

7.4.3 Thinkon Semiconductor Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

7.4.4 Thinkon Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.4.5 Thinkon Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates 63

7.5 Worldex Industry & Trading 63

7.5.1 Worldex Industry & Trading Silicon Ring Corporation Information 63

7.5.2 Worldex Industry & Trading Silicon Ring Product Portfolio 64

7.5.3 Worldex Industry & Trading Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

7.5.4 Worldex Industry & Trading Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.6 Grinm Group 65

7.6.1 Grinm Group Silicon Ring Corporation Information 65

7.6.2 Grinm Group Silicon Ring Product Portfolio 66

7.6.3 Grinm Group Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.6.4 Grinm Group Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.6.5 Grinm Group Recent Developments/Updates 67

7.7 Mitsubishi Materials 67

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Materials Silicon Ring Corporation Information 68

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Materials Silicon Ring Product Portfolio 68

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Materials Silicon Ring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Materials Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Developments/Updates 69

8 Silicon Ring Manufacturing Cost Analysis 70

8.1 Silicon Ring Key Raw Materials Analysis 70

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 70

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 70

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 71

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Ring 72

8.4 Silicon Ring Industrial Chain Analysis 73

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 74

9.1 Marketing Channel 74

9.2 Silicon Ring Distributors List 75

9.3 Silicon Ring Customers 76

10 Silicon Ring Market Dynamics 77

10.1 Silicon Ring Industry Trends 77

10.2 Silicon Ring Market Drivers 77

10.3 Silicon Ring Market Challenges 78

10.4 Silicon Ring Market Restraints 78

11 Production and Supply Forecast 79

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Ring by Region (2023-2028) 79

11.2 North America Silicon Ring Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 80

11.3 Europe Silicon Ring Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 80

11.4 China Silicon Ring Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 81

11.5 Japan Silicon Ring Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 81

11.6 South Korea Silicon Ring Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 82

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 83

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Ring by Country 83

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Ring by Country 83

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Ring by Region 83

12.4 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Ring by Country 84

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 85

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 85

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Ring by Type (2023-2028) 85

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Ring by Type (2023-2028) 85

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Ring by Type (2023-2028) 86

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 86

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Ring by Application (2023-2028) 86

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Ring by Application (2023-2028) 87

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Ring by Application (2023-2028) 88

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 89

15 Methodology and Data Source 91

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 91

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 91

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 92

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 93

15.2 Data Source 94

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 94

15.2.2 Primary Sources 95

15.3 Author List 96

