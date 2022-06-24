Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Polyvinyl Butyral market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinyl Butyral market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Polyvinyl Butyral market.

Summary

In 2021 the global Polyvinyl Butyral sales volume is 319.08 K MT and it will be 442.33 K MT in 2028, with a CAGR of 4.58% between 2022 and 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Butyral include Eastman Chemical, Kuraray, Sekisui Chemicals, ChangChun Group, Huakai Plastic, Qingdao Haocheng, Kingboard Chemical Holdings, Zhejiang Decent Plastic, and Wanwei Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 84.42% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Polyvinyl Butyral capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Polyvinyl Butyral by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Eastman Chemical

Kuraray

Sekisui Chemicals

ChangChun Group

Huakai Plastic

Qingdao Haocheng

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Zhejiang Decent Plastic

Wanwei Group

RongXin New Materials

Longcheng High-tech Material

Xinfu Pharm

Hui Da Chemical

Guangda Bingfeng

Sichuan EM Technology

Rehone Plastic

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment by Type

Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin

Modified PVB Resin

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment by Application

Buildings And Automotive Laminated Glass

PV Panels Sealing Material

Paints, Glues, Ink

Others

The report on the Polyvinyl Butyral market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

Belgium

Netherlands

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyvinyl Butyral consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyvinyl Butyral market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyvinyl Butyral manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyvinyl Butyral with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyvinyl Butyral submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

