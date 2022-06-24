Global Prescription Delivery Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Prescription Delivery Service market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prescription Delivery Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Prescription Delivery Service market.

Summary

According to our latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Prescription Delivery Service market size was valued at US$ 132.88 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 397 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.68% during review period.

the global Prescription Delivery Service market size was valued at US$ 132.88 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 397 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.68% during review period.



https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366306/prescription-delivery-service

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Walgreens

CVS Health

Express Scripts

Walmart Stores

Zur Rose Group

Phoenix

Capsule

Meituan

Kroger

Amazon (PillPack)

Alto Pharmacy

NowRx

Prescription Delivery Service Market Segment by Type

Prescription Drugs

Wellness Supplements

OTC Drugs

Diagnostic Kits

Prescription Delivery Service Market Segment by Application

Pharmacy Stores

Healthcare Institutions

Others

The report on the Prescription Delivery Service market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Prescription Delivery Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Prescription Delivery Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Prescription Delivery Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Prescription Delivery Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Prescription Delivery Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 STUDY SCOPE 1

1.2 MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 2

1.2.1 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 PRESCRIPTION DRUGS 4

1.2.3 WELLNESS SUPPLEMENTS 5

1.2.4 OTC DRUGS 5

1.2.5 DIAGNOSTIC KITS 6

1.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION 7

1.3.1 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 PHARMACY STORES 9

1.3.3 HEALTHCARE INSTITUTIONS 9

1.4 STUDY OBJECTIVES 10

1.5 YEARS CONSIDERED 11

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 12

2.1 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET PERSPECTIVE (2017-2028) 12

2.2 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE GROWTH TRENDS BY REGION 13

2.2.1 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 13

2.2.2 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 15

2.2.3 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 15

2.3 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET DYNAMICS 16

2.3.1 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE INDUSTRY TRENDS 16

2.3.2 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET DRIVERS 17

2.3.3 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET CHALLENGES 18

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 19

3.1 GLOBAL TOP PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PLAYERS BY REVENUE 19

3.1.1 GLOBAL TOP PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PLAYERS BY REVENUE (2020-2022) 19

3.1.2 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY PLAYERS (2020-2022) 20

3.2 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 21

3.3 PLAYERS COVERED: RANKING BY PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE 22

3.4 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO 23

3.4.1 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO (CR5 AND HHI) 23

3.4.2 GLOBAL TOP 5 COMPANIES BY PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE IN 2021 24

3.5 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE KEY PLAYERS HEAD OFFICE AND FOUNDED TIME 24

3.6 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE NEW ENTRANTS AND EXPANSION PLANS 25

3.7 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS 26

4 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 28

4.1 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 28

4.2 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 29

5 PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 30

5.1 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 30

5.2 GLOBAL PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 30

6 NORTH AMERICA 32

6.1 NORTH AMERICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 32

6.2 NORTH AMERICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 32

6.3 NORTH AMERICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 33

6.4 UNITED STATES 34

6.5 CANADA 35

6.6 MEXICO 36

7 EUROPE 37

7.1 EUROPE PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 37

7.2 EUROPE PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 37

7.3 EUROPE PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 38

7.4 GERMANY 39

7.5 FRANCE 40

7.6 U.K. 41

7.7 ITALY 42

7.8 RUSSIA 43

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 44

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 44

8.2 ASIA-PACIFIC PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 44

8.3 ASIA-PACIFIC PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 45

8.4 CHINA 46

8.5 JAPAN 47

8.6 SOUTH KOREA 48

8.7 SOUTHEAST ASIA 49

8.8 INDIA 50

8.9 AUSTRALIA 51

9 SOUTH AMERICA 52

9.1 SOUTH AMERICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 52

9.2 SOUTH AMERICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 52

9.3 SOUTH AMERICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 53

9.4 BRAZIL 54

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 55

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 55

10.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55

10.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 56

10.4 MIDDLE EAST 57

10.5 AFRICA 57

11 COMPANY PROFILES 58

11.1 WALGREENS 58

11.1.1 WALGREENS DETAILS 58

11.1.2 WALGREENS MAJOR BUSINESS 58

11.1.3 WALGREENS PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 59

11.1.4 WALGREENS PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 60

11.1.5 WALGREENS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND FUTURE PLANS 60

11.2 CVS HEALTH 61

11.2.1 CVS HEALTH DETAILS 61

11.2.2 CVS HEALTH MAJOR BUSINESS 61

11.2.3 CVS HEALTH PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 62

11.2.4 CVS HEALTH PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 62

11.2.5 CVS HEALTH RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND FUTURE PLANS 63

11.3 EXPRESS SCRIPTS 63

11.3.1 EXPRESS SCRIPTS DETAILS 63

11.3.2 EXPRESS SCRIPTS MAJOR BUSINESS 64

11.3.3 EXPRESS SCRIPTS PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 64

11.3.4 EXPRESS SCRIPTS PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 65

11.3.5 EXPRESS SCRIPTS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND FUTURE PLANS 65

11.4 WALMART STORES 66

11.4.1 WALMART STORES DETAILS 66

11.4.2 WALMART STORES MAJOR BUSINESS 67

11.4.3 WALMART STORES PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 67

11.4.4 WALMART STORES PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 67

11.4.5 WALMART STORES RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND FUTURE PLANS 68

11.5 ZUR ROSE GROUP 69

11.5.1 ZUR ROSE GROUP DETAILS 69

11.5.2 ZUR ROSE GROUP MAJOR BUSINESS 69

11.5.3 ZUR ROSE GROUP PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 70

11.5.4 ZUR ROSE GROUP PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 70

11.6 PHOENIX 70

11.6.1 PHOENIX DETAILS 70

11.6.2 PHOENIX MAJOR BUSINESS 71

11.6.3 PHOENIX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 72

11.6.4 PHOENIX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 72

11.7 CAPSULE 72

11.7.1 CAPSULE DETAILS 72

11.7.2 CAPSULE MAJOR BUSINESS 73

11.7.3 CAPSULE PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 73

11.7.4 CAPSULE PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 74

11.7.5 CAPSULE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND FUTURE PLANS 74

11.8 MEITUAN 75

11.8.1 MEITUAN DETAILS 75

11.8.2 MEITUAN MAJOR BUSINESS 75

11.8.3 MEITUAN PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 76

11.8.4 MEITUAN PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 76

11.9 KROGER 77

11.9.1 KROGER DETAILS 77

11.9.2 KROGER MAJOR BUSINESS 77

11.9.3 KROGER PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 78

11.9.4 KROGER PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 79

11.10 AMAZON (PILLPACK) 79

11.10.1 AMAZON (PILLPACK) DETAILS 79

11.10.2 AMAZON (PILLPACK) MAJOR BUSINESS 80

11.10.3 AMAZON (PILLPACK) PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 80

11.10.4 AMAZON (PILLPACK) PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 81

11.11 ALTO PHARMACY 81

11.11.1 ALTO PHARMACY DETAILS 81

11.11.2 ALTO PHARMACY MAJOR BUSINESS 82

11.11.3 ALTO PHARMACY PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 82

11.11.4 ALTO PHARMACY PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 83

11.12 NOWRX 83

11.12.1 NOWRX DETAILS 83

11.12.2 NOWRX MAJOR BUSINESS 84

11.12.3 NOWRX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE PRODUCT AND SOLUTIONS 84

11.12.4 NOWRX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY SERVICE REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN AND MARKET SHARE (2020, 2021, AND 2022) 84

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 86

13 APPENDIX 88

13.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 88

13.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 88

13.1.2 DATA SOURCE 91

13.2 DISCLAIMER 94

