eVTOL Aircrafts Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States eVTOL Aircrafts Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

eVTOL Aircrafts Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States eVTOL Aircrafts market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

eVTOL Aircrafts market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global eVTOL Aircrafts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the eVTOL Aircrafts market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161945/evtol-aircrafts

eVTOL Aircrafts Market Segment by Type

Electric

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Hybrid

eVTOL Aircrafts Market Segment by Application

Air Tour

Medical Emergency Transportation

Logistics Transportation

Transit

Others

The report on the eVTOL Aircrafts market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

EHang

Airbus

Airspace Experience Technologies

Aurora Flight Sciences

Bell Aircraft Corporation

The Boeing Company

Embraer

Overair

Lilium

Neva Aerospace

Opener

Pipistrel

Volocopter

Moog

Porsche

Autonomous Flight

Alaka’i Technologies

Cartivator SkyDrive

Joby Aviation

Kitty Hawk

Sabrewing

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global eVTOL Aircrafts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of eVTOL Aircrafts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global eVTOL Aircrafts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the eVTOL Aircrafts with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of eVTOL Aircrafts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size by Region

5.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EHang

7.1.1 EHang Corporation Information

7.1.2 EHang Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 EHang eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 EHang eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.1.5 EHang Recent Development

7.2 Airbus

7.2.1 Airbus Corporation Information

7.2.2 Airbus Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Airbus eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Airbus eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.2.5 Airbus Recent Development

7.3 Airspace Experience Technologies

7.3.1 Airspace Experience Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Airspace Experience Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Airspace Experience Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Airspace Experience Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.3.5 Airspace Experience Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Aurora Flight Sciences

7.4.1 Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aurora Flight Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aurora Flight Sciences eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aurora Flight Sciences eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.4.5 Aurora Flight Sciences Recent Development

7.5 Bell Aircraft Corporation

7.5.1 Bell Aircraft Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bell Aircraft Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bell Aircraft Corporation eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bell Aircraft Corporation eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.5.5 Bell Aircraft Corporation Recent Development

7.6 The Boeing Company

7.6.1 The Boeing Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Boeing Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The Boeing Company eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The Boeing Company eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.6.5 The Boeing Company Recent Development

7.7 Embraer

7.7.1 Embraer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Embraer Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Embraer eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Embraer eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.7.5 Embraer Recent Development

7.8 Overair

7.8.1 Overair Corporation Information

7.8.2 Overair Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Overair eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Overair eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.8.5 Overair Recent Development

7.9 Lilium

7.9.1 Lilium Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lilium Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lilium eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lilium eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.9.5 Lilium Recent Development

7.10 Neva Aerospace

7.10.1 Neva Aerospace Corporation Information

7.10.2 Neva Aerospace Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Neva Aerospace eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Neva Aerospace eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.10.5 Neva Aerospace Recent Development

7.11 Opener

7.11.1 Opener Corporation Information

7.11.2 Opener Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Opener eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Opener eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

7.11.5 Opener Recent Development

7.12 Pipistrel

7.12.1 Pipistrel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pipistrel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pipistrel eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pipistrel Products Offered

7.12.5 Pipistrel Recent Development

7.13 Volocopter

7.13.1 Volocopter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Volocopter Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Volocopter eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Volocopter Products Offered

7.13.5 Volocopter Recent Development

7.14 Moog

7.14.1 Moog Corporation Information

7.14.2 Moog Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Moog eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Moog Products Offered

7.14.5 Moog Recent Development

7.15 Porsche

7.15.1 Porsche Corporation Information

7.15.2 Porsche Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Porsche eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Porsche Products Offered

7.15.5 Porsche Recent Development

7.16 Autonomous Flight

7.16.1 Autonomous Flight Corporation Information

7.16.2 Autonomous Flight Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Autonomous Flight eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Autonomous Flight Products Offered

7.16.5 Autonomous Flight Recent Development

7.17 Alaka’i Technologies

7.17.1 Alaka’i Technologies Corporation Information

7.17.2 Alaka’i Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Alaka’i Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Alaka’i Technologies Products Offered

7.17.5 Alaka’i Technologies Recent Development

7.18 Cartivator SkyDrive

7.18.1 Cartivator SkyDrive Corporation Information

7.18.2 Cartivator SkyDrive Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Cartivator SkyDrive eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Cartivator SkyDrive Products Offered

7.18.5 Cartivator SkyDrive Recent Development

7.19 Joby Aviation

7.19.1 Joby Aviation Corporation Information

7.19.2 Joby Aviation Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Joby Aviation eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Joby Aviation Products Offered

7.19.5 Joby Aviation Recent Development

7.20 Kitty Hawk

7.20.1 Kitty Hawk Corporation Information

7.20.2 Kitty Hawk Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Kitty Hawk eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Kitty Hawk Products Offered

7.20.5 Kitty Hawk Recent Development

7.21 Sabrewing

7.21.1 Sabrewing Corporation Information

7.21.2 Sabrewing Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Sabrewing eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Sabrewing Products Offered

7.21.5 Sabrewing Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161945/evtol-aircrafts

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States